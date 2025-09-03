Uganda: Nsereko Criticises Low Academic Requirements for Legislators

3 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko has questioned Uganda's academic requirements for those seeking to join Parliament, arguing that they fall short compared to other professions in the country.

Nsereko pointed out that while a head teacher of a primary school is required to hold a Master's degree, a person aspiring to be a legislator only needs a Senior Six certificate.

"We are in a country where the headmaster of a primary school requires a Master's degree but a person seeking to be a policy maker for the country only requires an S6 certificate. What a joke!" Nsereko said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He further criticised the current state of politics in Uganda, saying it has become unattractive to citizens. According to him, growing disinterest among the population could result in record-low voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

"At least now we can see the full picture of what Uganda has become. When you have a bunch of jokers, that's what you get. People are no longer interested in politics. Don't be surprised to see the lowest voter turnout this time around," he added.

However, observers have pointed out that Nsereko himself has been in Parliament for over a decade and could have pursued reforms on the very matter he criticises.

Instead of drafting an amendment bill to raise academic qualifications for MPs, his most notable legislative initiative has been the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act, a controversial law that many argue stifles digital freedoms and does little to shape the future he envisions for Uganda.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.