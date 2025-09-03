Uganda: Nsereko Criticises Low Academic Requirements for Legislators

Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko has questioned Uganda's academic requirements for those seeking to join Parliament, arguing that they fall short compared to other professions in the country.

Nsereko pointed out that while a head teacher of a primary school is required to hold a Master's degree, a person aspiring to be a legislator only needs a Senior Six certificate.

"We are in a country where the headmaster of a primary school requires a Master's degree but a person seeking to be a policy maker for the country only requires an S6 certificate. What a joke!" Nsereko said.

He further criticised the current state of politics in Uganda, saying it has become unattractive to citizens. According to him, growing disinterest among the population could result in record-low voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

"At least now we can see the full picture of what Uganda has become. When you have a bunch of jokers, that's what you get. People are no longer interested in politics. Don't be surprised to see the lowest voter turnout this time around," he added.

However, observers have pointed out that Nsereko himself has been in Parliament for over a decade and could have pursued reforms on the very matter he criticises.

Instead of drafting an amendment bill to raise academic qualifications for MPs, his most notable legislative initiative has been the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act, a controversial law that many argue stifles digital freedoms and does little to shape the future he envisions for Uganda.