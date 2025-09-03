Uganda: Nita-U Launches Nationwide Campaign to Mobilise Public for Digital, Offline Safety

The National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) has launched a Cyber Security, data protection and privacy awareness campaign aimed at increasing the public awareness and vigilance about the day-to-day cyber threats both online and offline.

Named 'Beera Ku Guard', the nationwide campaign aims to make members of the public aware of cyber threats but also know how more about data protection and privacy.

Speaking during the launch at Kampala Serena Hotel, the Director for Information Security at NITA-U, Mr. Arnold Mangeni said the campaign aims to create a culture about cyber awareness among members of the public.

"This campaign is very important. It isn't about just the messages that we're going to be on banners and flyers. It's about us building a culture that is going to enable us be responsible as we use technology," Mangeni said.

He spoke about an increase in cyber threats, especially after the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2019.

"We had a challenge when covid came in, that we had to accelerate our going online in many ways, including our learners or the children under our care, and majority of them ended up getting as many accounts for social platforms as possible. Some are on TikTok, some on Snapchat, others are on X but we as parents we have not guided them on how to use these platforms and the use of phones."

" We shouldn't just expose the children technology and think it's only positives, because we all know they are negatives. So the campaign aims to build awareness, to make sure that every Ugandan understands not only the opportunities of the digital age, but also the responsibilities and protections that come with it. We want citizens to know their rights under the Data Protection and Privacy Act. We want institutions to understand their obligations as data controllers and processors. And we want everyone to see cybersecurity not as something distant and technical, but as a habit, as part of daily life."

Mangeni said the campaign will reach at least 70% of Ugandans to emphasize that cybersecurity and data privacy is everyone's responsibility.

"It begins with you and me, how we handle our passwords, how we safeguard our devices, how we respect personal information of others. It extends to our institutions, which must be transparent, accountable, and compliant with the law. And it requires us to work together, across government, private sector, and communities, to build resilience in the face of ever-evolving threats."

He said the campaign will involve the use of multiple channels like digital media, traditional media, and community forums but also meeting people where they are, in the languages they speak, with examples they can relate with.

Johnson Tumusiime, a data protection officer at NITA-U said the cyber security landscape has evolved and now moves hand in hand with privacy.

"These people targeting you take advantage of a lack of knowledge but also do data minimization. This means you only share what is necessary. Even on social media, share what you feel is necessary or else your data can be misused. What I would advise is that don't get excited as a citizen, share what is only necessary," Tumusiime said.

Henry Kimera, the team leader at Consumer Center(CONSENT) Uganda, urged members of the public to be alert.

"We are on a time bomb all of us. Whether knowledgeable or tech savvy, there is someone trying to target you. You will find that somebody who has not even ever engineered anything will come and hit you hard with technology, and this is what we are facing today. It is borderless and doesn't matter whether you are educated or not," Kimera said.

"Consumer responsibility means being critically aware but also taking action. Social concern should be part of you. If it affects your neighbour, know it will also affect you. There is need to be in solidarity to safeguard ourselves as consumers. When we are hurt, the economy is hurt."

Officials said by empowering members of the public with information, this campaign shall turn them into their own first line of defense, so that whenever they sign up for that basic social service or make that mobile money payment or even jump onto that social media trend, they are sure of their information security and data privacy.