Uganda: I Want to Be the Difference - Ikpeazu

Uganda Cranes striker Uche Ikpeazu has expressed his determination to make a lasting impact as the national team prepares for crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Cranes will face Mozambique on Friday at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, before taking on Somalia at the same venue on Monday.

Ikpeazu, 30, who has joined the Cranes squad for the first time, spoke of the pride he feels in finally representing Uganda at international level.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Of course, playing for a national team is a privilege. This is my country. This is where I'm from," he said.

The St Johnstone forward acknowledged the pressure that comes with national duty but emphasized that he is ready to embrace the expectations.

"Pressure is a privilege. It's a privilege to represent your nation. Of course, there are going to be expectations. I want to be the difference and help the team in any way I can to move us forward," Ikpeazu said.

After years of declining previous call-ups, Ikpeazu recently accepted the invitation to join the Cranes and is now part of the squad preparing for the two upcoming fixtures.

Born in Harrow, England, to a Ugandan father and Nigerian mother, the striker has been eligible to represent England, Nigeria, or Uganda.

Describing his long-awaited debut as emotional and overdue, Ikpeazu reflected on missed opportunities due to injuries and other setbacks.

"It feels good. It has been a long time coming because every time I've been called up, something's happened--maybe injuries, or last time it was COVID. So to finally be here with the national team, and to be in Uganda--because I haven't been here for almost two decades--is amazing. So yeah, I'm excited," he said.

Uganda currently sits fourth in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers with 9 points from six matches.

Algeria leads the group with 15 points, followed by Mozambique on 12. Botswana is third, level with Uganda on 9 points but ahead on goal difference. Guinea is in fifth place with 7 points, while Somalia remains at the bottom with just a single point.