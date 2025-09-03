Nigeria: Sub-Regional Insurers to Deliberate On Climate Change At Waica

2 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on the "West African Insurer in the Face of Climate Change" will form the thrust of discussions at the 2025 edition of the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA)'s education Conference to be hosted in Nigeria.

This year's WAICA Conference scheduled from October 12 to 15, 2025, in Lagos is organised by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on behalf of the entire Nigerian insurance market.

A statement from NIA said delegates from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and other West African nations will feature at the conference.

The Chairperson of the conference local Organising Committee (LOC), Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said the event would spotlight the pivotal role insurers play in safeguarding communities and economies from the escalating risks of climate-related disasters.

She said as the global insurance industry faces mounting pressure to align with the Paris Agreement, West African insurers must also evolve, adopting sustainable practices, integrating environmental risk into underwriting, and developing inclusive insurance products to protect vulnerable populations.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.