Rwanda: Senior Six Finalists to Start Getting Certificates in October

The certificates for students who passed the 2024/2025 Advanced Level secondary school national exams are set to start being issued in October, according to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

The results showed that out 106,079 candidates who sat for the A-Level national exams, 105,997 were graded, and 94,409 passed, marking an overall pass rate of 89.1 percent. This was a 10.5 per cent increase in the pass rate compared with the previous year.

To get the certificate, a candidate must have an overall score of at least 50 per cent in the exams, Bernard Bahati, NESA Director General, told The New Times.

For practical examinations in technical, vocational, and teacher training education (TVET), the candidate must score at least 70 per cent to be awarded the certificate.

For core and subsidiary subjects, candidates must score at least 50 per cent in each examination to be considered to have passed. In practical examinations for technical, vocational, and TVET subjects, a minimum score of 70 per cent is required to pass.

A registered student who is not satisfied with their grades should approach the director of the school where they were registered for the national examinations, while an independent candidate who is not satisfied with their grades must apply to NESA for a remark via the SDMS online platform.

Applications for a remark must be made within 30 days from the date the results were announced. After this period, no requests will be accepted as the system will be closed. Candidates and parents are not allowed to visit NESA offices to request a remark of grades.

Once NESA receives an inquiry concerning grades, a dedicated committee is set up to review the request. If the committee finds the request to be without merit, the candidate is informed via Short Message Service (SMS) that there are no grounds for a change.

NESA informs candidates of the outcome of their inquiries via SMS within 60 days from the date the official request was received.

The issuance of certificates will not be affected by ongoing inquiries, which will be addressed within the stipulated period, according to NESA.