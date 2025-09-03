Rwanda: Eastern Province - Farmers Cite Concerns Over Rain Shortage, Seed Varieties Ahead of Planting Season

Eastern Province is stepping up preparations for Season A 2026, with officials reporting steady progress despite challenges caused by delayed rainfall and farmers raising concerns over the suitability of seeds distributed to them.

ALSO READ: How farming seasons drive decisions in fields, offices

According to a joint assessment by the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) and district authorities, cultivated farmland has increased by 22,980 hectares compared with the same period in 2025. Overall, 70 percent of farmland is under cultivation, though the province is still short of achieving full land consolidation.

However, insufficient rainfall has slowed planting, particularly in Ndego, Kabare, Rwinkwavu and Mwili sectors. In Rwinkwavu, low water levels in valley dams have also hindered rice irrigation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the same time, farmers are calling for climate-resilient seeds to help them cope with changing weather patterns. During a provincial agricultural meeting on September 2, they urged authorities to prioritise early-maturing varieties suited to drought-prone areas.

ALSO READ: Govt prioritises food basket sites to boost farm yields

"The seeds we usually receive cannot withstand prolonged sunshine," said Alphonse Gahaya, a farmer from Mwili Sector in Kayonza District. "What we need are short-cycle maize varieties that can survive under dry conditions."

François-Xavier Rugerinyange, from Kabarore Sector in Gatsibo District, echoed the same view. "Long-maturing varieties are not suitable for our area. Once we have seasonal forecasts, what we need are fast-growing seeds that are available nearby."

Farmers pointed to Rwanda Maize Hybrid (RHM) varieties, such as RHM 1407 and RHM 1409, which mature in just 85 days and require less rainfall. By contrast, many currently receive WH seeds, mainly supplied through Tubura, which they say are slower to mature, less adapted to dry climates, and more expensive.

A Tubura representative at the meeting pledged that future seed distribution would better reflect local needs. RAB's Acting Director General, Dr Solange Uwituze, also reassured farmers:

"They will receive seeds adapted to expected rainfall patterns. What we ask in return is that they accelerate land preparation and continue registering with the input system."

Officials further highlighted other bottlenecks, including limited drying shelters, insufficient storage capacity, low budget allocations for inputs, and weak connectivity on the Smart Nkunganire System (SNS/MOPA), which delays input distribution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To address these, extension workers and agronomists are being deployed to mapped food basket sites to guide best practices, while farmers are encouraged to maximise land use, apply fertilisers, and adopt improved seed.

ALSO READ: Rwf75bn in agric subsidies: This is how much farmers will pay

Maize has so far performed strongly in Eastern Province, yielding 4.4 tonnes per hectare, well above the national benchmark of 2.7 tonnes. Other staple crops remain slightly below targets: beans at 1.3t/ha (target 1.5), soya at 1.3t/ha (1.5), rice at 5.1t/ha (5.5), and Irish potatoes at 13.3t/ha (14.7).

Eastern Province Governor Pudence Rubingisa stressed that good harvests depend on more than just seeds.

"Timely planting, proper fertiliser use and access to quality seeds are essential. It is encouraging that many of these varieties, whether maize or potatoes, are produced locally and are available through subsidy programmes. Government support remains crucial in easing farmers' access to inputs," he said.

According to Meteo Rwanda, rainfall for the September-December 2025 season is expected to start in some areas from 15 September, ending by 22 December. Officials remain optimistic that, with improved rainfall and responsive seed distribution, Season A 2026 could surpass previous harvests.