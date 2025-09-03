Rwanda: Western Province Issues Stark Warning Against Illegal Mining

The Governor of Western Province, Jean-Bosco Ntibitura, has issued a warning against illegal mining in Western Province, promising severe penalties to combat the growing problem affecting the environment and resulting in deaths.

The governor's stern message follows a surge in unauthorized mining activities that not only degrade the environment but also result in fatal accidents.

Recent reports from 2024 and 2025 identify Ngororero, Rutsiro, and Karongi as the districts with high cases of illegal mining activities and other related incidents.

Illegal mining cases across the province increased from 167 in 2024 to 206 by August 2025, according to the police. Ngororero District alone reported 83 cases in 2025 by August 2025, an increase from 54 cases in 2024. Between January 2024 and August 2025, the district also reported at least 16 fatalities from accidents from illegal mining activities.

Ntibitura highlighted that illegal mining, often for precious minerals or sand from various rivers, is a continuing threat to both the environment and the public safety.

"Environmental degradation affects climate change, which leads to people dying from disasters resulting from erosion or global warming," noted the governor.

"In areas like Rubavu District, people are damaging riverbanks to find precious stones, causing erosion that takes away both lives as well as arable land we depend on for food. Remember that those engaged in such illegal mining activities will not be tolerated," he cautioned.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvestre Twajamahoro, the Police Spokesperson for the Western Province, urged the public to cease all unlicensed mining, calling upon licensed mining companies to ensure their workers have insurance.

"Anyone who wants to mine for minerals must first get authorization from the relevant institutions," Twajamahoro said. "Illegal mining puts lives at risk, as some have died or sustained injuries. Beyond that, these activities also have negative impacts on the ecosystem as a whole."

Christophe Nkusi, the Mayor of Ngororero District, believes that "a continuous community sensitization is key to reducing illegal activities." Statistics indicate that 15,000 to 20,000 residents of Ngororero are formally employed at gazetted mining sites throughout the district.

However, the authorities suggest the black market, which promises greater profits, is a major factor driving illegal operations within the district.

Illegal mining in Ngororero, over the past five years, has been the primary cause of landslides resulting in fatalities, infrastructure damage, as stated by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management.

According to the law on mining and quarry, individuals found guilty of engaging in unlicenced mining activities face a sentence of two to five years in prison and a fine ranging between Rwf25million and Rwf50 million.

Strict penalties for illegal mining are also enforced on companies or other legal entities with ungazetted mines, with fines ranging from Rwf60 million to Rwf80 million and, in some cases, revocation of mining licences.