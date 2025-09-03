Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting On Draft Economic Balance 2026

Tunis, Sept. 2 — A Cabinet meeting on the draft Economic Balance 2026, chaired on Tuesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, recommended strengthening the pillars of the social state and working to boost economic growth.

The recommendations regarding strengthening the pillar of the social state, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry, focused particularly on employment and reducing unemployment.

This is through a programme of new public sector recruitments in 2026, continuing the implementation of the site workers settlement programme, combating precarious employment and sub-contracting and promoting decent work with fair wages and social protection.

The meeting also recommended supporting vulnerable groups and low-income families, integrating them economically, improving their living conditions, and enhancing the quality and accessibility of public services, particularly in health, education, and transport.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Regarding economic growth, the recommendations focused on boosting public investment with equitable development aligned with the 2026-2030 development plan, diversifying sources of investment financing, boosting investment in renewable energy, integrating the informal economy, and investing in fair development based on the results of local, regional and district councils.

The meeting reviewed global economic prospects and the national context across economic, social, technological, and environmental fields, along with policy-related assumptions, and set growth estimates and targets for 2026, particularly regarding GDP growth, the development of productive sectors, agriculture, manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries, services, investment, foreign trade, and the phosphate sector.

It also reviewed the development plan derived from the expectations of elected councils, aiming to balance social justice with economic efficiency, under a sustainable framework based on the following pillars:

- Strengthening economic and social inclusion and social justice by expanding social protection, improving social and health coverage for low-income groups, facilitating access to services (transport, health, education) and essential public facilities and supporting livelihoods and economic integration for vulnerable groups.

- Enhancing human capital and national capacities through a comprehensive reform of the education, higher education, and vocational training systems, focusing on improving education quality at all levels and promoting digital learning, alongside improving healthcare services, expanding universal health coverage, supporting scientific research, and encouraging innovation to boost national economic competitiveness and sustainability.

- Improving economic competitiveness and promoting investment by enhancing regional integration and territorial justice, supporting coordination between regions, continuing to improve the business climate, simplifying administrative procedures, modernising administration, strengthening digital transition, supporting the knowledge economy, developing infrastructure, aligning public investment with regional development priorities, and strengthening the role of elected councils in setting priorities and implementing development projects.

- Promoting sustainability in its economic, social, and environmental dimensions by developing a green and circular economy, enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy use, managing natural resources sustainably, protecting ecosystems and biodiversity and integrating the environmental dimension to strengthen resilience against climate challenges.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the functional role of the economic balance as a guiding document aimed at translating state economic and social policy, setting priorities, and providing a comprehensive vision of economic and social balances with work plans, programs, and projects to achieve inclusive and equitable development and economic growth in line with social justice.

She stressed that the plan considers the work of local, regional and district councils in preparing the 2026-2030 development plan, following a new developmental vision based on foundational building and bottom-up planning, giving a central role to local and regional councils in line with constitutional principles and the vision of President Kais Saied.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also highlighted that the 2026 Economic Balance embodies national choices and priorities, particularly aiming to:

- Ensure a decent standard of living and achieve social justice across all societal groups.

- Open wider opportunities for all groups and support investment.

- Enhance wealth creation through optimal use of productive capacities.

- Confirm economic recovery and strengthen the economy's resilience to crises.

- Begin implementing projects proposed by local, regional and district councils starting in 2026.

- Launch further reforms and programmes to improve public policy performance.

- Improve the pace of implementing public and private projects.