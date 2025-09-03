Nigeria: Kawu Celebrates Vice President At 59

Executive commissioner of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Hon. Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu, felicitated with Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the joyous occasion of his 59th birthday celebration, describing him as a rare leader whose life embodies courage, vision, and an unyielding commitment to Nigeria's progress.

In his tribute, Hon. Kawu extolled Vice President Shettima as a statesman of profound wisdom and intellect, a patriot whose leadership has left indelible footprints across the national landscape, and a reformer whose dedication to service continues to inspire both the present and future generations.

He reflected on the Vice President's transformative years as Governor of Borno State, where Shettima's resilience and foresight stood tall in the face of grave security challenges. Despite daunting odds, he championed reforms in education, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure--reforms which, according to Kawu, "remain a living testament to his capacity for visionary governance and his refusal to be broken by adversity."

"As Vice President, His Excellency has continued to shine as a voice of reason, a bridge-builder, and a unifier of diverse interests. His humility, brilliance, and ability to proffer solutions in moments of national uncertainty mark him as one of the towering figures of our time," Kawu declared.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The PenCom Commissioner further hailed Shettima as a leader whose eloquence, discipline, and clarity of purpose serve as a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians. He emphasised that the Vice President's contribution to the success of the Tinubu-led administration remains invaluable, particularly in driving policies that promote unity, growth, and sustainable development.

"Your Excellency, at 59, your journey reflects a lifetime of sacrifice and dedication to our beloved country. You are not just a Vice President; you are a statesman of the highest order--one whose impact transcends political boundaries and whose service is rooted in sincerity, empathy, and patriotism," Kawu said.

He prayed for the Vice President's continued strength, health, and divine blessings, urging Nigerians to rally behind him as he plays a defining role in shaping the nation's future.

"On behalf of my family, associates, and the people I represent, I extend heartfelt felicitations to our dear Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON, as he turns 59. May the Almighty grant him greater wisdom, enduring strength, and long life in service to humanity and Nigeria," Hon. Kawu added.