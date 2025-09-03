Africa: After the Bell - Insuring Against Climate Change - - How Much Is Your Sleep Worth?

2 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
column By Stephen Grootes

Climate change is going to be expensive for all of us. The only question really is whether we are prepared to pay for it.

I think I can count on one hand the number of things for which I'm prepared to pay more than I absolutely have to.

A friend once told me he realised the key to adulting was accepting that you are always going to pay about 10% more for something than you wanted to, and you were only ever going to be 90% satisfied.

I do think insurance is slightly different. From time to time, whether it's travel or home insurance, I'm prepared to pay just a little more than absolutely necessary.

And that's really because of the comfort it brings. I don't believe I'm going to have to claim on insurance. But I don't want to miss out on something that could make me whole again just because I scrimped on a few rands.

You do get to a point in life where you will do anything to sleep properly.

I was thinking about that as I was looking through Santam's results yesterday. No matter how you look at them, they're fantastic. And while part of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

