Africa: After the Bell - Insuring Against Climate Change - - How Much Is Your Sleep Worth?

Climate change is going to be expensive for all of us. The only question really is whether we are prepared to pay for it.

I think I can count on one hand the number of things for which I'm prepared to pay more than I absolutely have to.

A friend once told me he realised the key to adulting was accepting that you are always going to pay about 10% more for something than you wanted to, and you were only ever going to be 90% satisfied.

I do think insurance is slightly different. From time to time, whether it's travel or home insurance, I'm prepared to pay just a little more than absolutely necessary.

And that's really because of the comfort it brings. I don't believe I'm going to have to claim on insurance. But I don't want to miss out on something that could make me whole again just because I scrimped on a few rands.

You do get to a point in life where you will do anything to sleep properly.

I was thinking about that as I was looking through Santam's results yesterday. No matter how you look at them, they're fantastic. And while part of...