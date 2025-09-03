Rwanda: Celebrating Adolescent Health Rights - a Landmark Step for Rwanda

When I came to Rwanda in 1996, the country was trying to rebuild everything shattered by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Barely a teenage girl, I didn't fully understand the scale of the devastation, but I keenly watched as women quietly picked up the pieces, caring and supporting communities, and keeping life moving even when everything seemed broken.

Even then, it was clear that Rwanda's future depended on the active participation of women, a vision that today empowers the next generation of girls and young people to claim their rights and shape their own futures.

Decades later, this commitment has yielded yet another decisive step forward: Parliament's recent removal of the requirement for parental consent for adolescents aged 15 and above seeking health services.

In the African culture, conversations about sexual and reproductive health are rarely openly discussed, even among adults. Growing up in the 1990s, discussing condoms, contraception, or STIs as a teenager was unheard of.

Confused by our changing bodies, as breasts grew, body hair appeared, and emotions shifted, we dared not ask, and for many of us, no one offered guidance. Questions about sex, pregnancy, or prevention were even more dangerous to raise. As a result, we learned in silence, stumbled through misinformation, with some carrying the consequences in our bodies and lives.

Today's adolescents, however, are stepping into a very different landscape; one shaped by technology and connectivity. A 15-year-old who notices something unusual about her or his body may first turn to their phone, finding a dozen different answers online; some useful, others misleading.

Without proper guidance, he or she could also end up more confused than before.

However, thanks to this new law regulating health services, this adolescent can now also walk into a clinic and confidentially ask a trained healthcare provider to explain what she has read, separate fact from fiction, and receive the right care.

Technology becomes a starting point, and professional healthcare a safety net, a combination that gives today's adolescents an opportunity to make informed decisions.

Since the news of the parliamentary decision broke, many conversations continue to narrowly focus on contraception, yet while important, this law reaches far beyond.

It opens doors to conversations and services around mental health, substance use, sexual health, reproductive infections, and other topics often considered taboo within our communities, ensuring that help is available when it matters most, from professionals who can listen, act quickly, and maintain confidentiality.

For instance, a teenager experimenting with drugs or alcohol no longer has to hide his fear of addiction or HIV; he can access harm reduction services, counselling, and testing without fearing the risk of punishment or shame.

A young girl who has experienced sexual abuse or domestic violence can now report the incident and access medical care, psychological support, and legal guidance confidentially, without the fear, shame, or discomfort of having a parent or guardian present.

A girl who suspects she is pregnant can access counselling and care without fear of judgment or delay, preventing unsafe decisions. Even those struggling silently with stress, anxiety, or depression can speak to trained providers and receive support that protects their emotional well-being.

The list of opportunities this law provides to adolescents is endless. These are interventions that may seem simple but are transformative and give adolescents the chance to shape their futures safely.

Some other conversations insist that guiding children on health matters should remain solely a parent's responsibility. But the truth is that many parents don't have the right information or feel too uncomfortable to talk about subjects that remain taboo for traditional or religious reasons.

Who among us, back then, or even now, would feel at ease asking about condoms? Imagine expecting a 15-year-old to go to their parent for one.

This law isn't about encouraging sexual activity; the reality is that many young people are already engaging in early sexual practices due to peer pressure, curiosity, exposure to sexual content online, or simply the natural changes of adolescence.

While we can talk about abstinence, we cannot pretend that this exposure is not happening. What we can do is give them options, accurate information, and timely, confidential care from trained professionals, while parents remain an important part of the journey whenever they are able.

While we celebrate this milestone today, we must remember that it is only the beginning. Laws alone do not guarantee practice; implementation, awareness, and access must follow for real change to reach every adolescent.

In countries such as South Africa, where adolescents can access sexual and reproductive health services confidentially, the law has improved uptake of HIV testing and counselling.

In Colombia, legal provisions allowing adolescents to access reproductive healthcare without parental consent have increased timely access to mental health services.

Similarly, in Sweden, adolescents have long had confidential access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, contributing to low teenage pregnancy rates and strong youth engagement in health decision making.

Rwanda now has the opportunity to follow in these footsteps.

As I watch my 10-year-old daughter grow, I sometimes think about the conversations we have begun and those still to come. Even with all my 'wokeness,' I can't help but wonder how I will find the words for the most delicate topics.

Thankfully, there is a profound relief in knowing that when I can't articulate my point, she will have the freedom to walk into any health facility and ask the questions she needs to ask.

This fills me with deep gratitude for the progress we have achieved as a country.

For adolescents, this law is not only life-saving, it also signals that our government listens when they speak and reflects a nation committed to leaving no one behind.

The author is the Senior Communication Advisor at Health Development Initiative (HDI)