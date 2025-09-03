South Africa: Bus Driver's Arrest Deepens Intercape and Taxi Violence Row

A dispute in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, over bus drop-off rules escalated into the arrest of an Intercape driver. Court-ordered police escorts have not eliminated the intimidation of bus drivers, and two years after the high court ruled police must investigate, there have been zero successful prosecutions for attacks on Intercape buses despite extensive evidence given to SAPS. SAPS and the NPA continue to give contradictory and evasive responses.

On 19 June 2025, Eastern Cape traffic officers arrested an Intercape bus driver in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, after he refused to hand over his vehicle, still full of passengers, to be driven to an impound lot.

The traffic officers had issued a R2,500 fine because the bus offloaded passengers in the street outside the town's Total Garage rather than inside the premises - a minor infraction, but one that Intercape says had been approved by local traffic officials due to the spate of intimidation and attacks by taxi operators.

Despite this, officers refused to release the bus until the fine was paid.

They instructed the driver to hand over the keys so they could drive the bus to the pound with passengers on board. When he refused, citing passenger safety, he was...