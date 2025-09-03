Africa: Soweto Spinner Dankie Darlie Takes Burning Rubber Across Africa

Nalo Jivhuho became one of 15 female spinners chosen by Soweto Drift Academy in a 2019 competition.

She funds her spinning career herself with no sponsors while working in a corporate and owning logistics company.

Nalo Jivhuho is spinning her way to the top in a sport dominated by men.

The Meadowlands-born driver, known as Dankie Darlie, first got behind the wheel in 2019. Soweto Drift Academy held a competition looking for female spinners and chose her as one of 15 women to enter.

Since then, she has been making her mark in the male-dominated spinning world.

For Jivhuho, spinning is much more than just a hobby. "It is an amazing feeling, very overwhelming at times," she said.

"The support I get makes me even happier, and sometimes my own driving surprises me."

Jivhuho is already taking her skills beyond South Africa's borders. She has upcoming shows lined up in Botswana, Swaziland and Mozambique.

Every Thursday, she spins at the popular Wheelz n Smoke show in Alberton. The weekly event brings her signature style to local fans who can't get enough of her driving.

She also frequently entertains crowds in Lesotho and appears on Moja Love's reality show Gush'lyf every Sunday at 19:30.

Looking to the future, Jivhuho wants to mentor women who want to join spinning. She hopes to guide them through the first steps she had to figure out completely on her own.

But the road has not been smooth for the talented driver. She has no sponsor and funds everything herself from her own pocket.

Jivhuho said she often faces judgement because she is always surrounded by men. She is sometimes even forced to compete against male drivers despite there being female-only competitions available.

She wishes people would stop seeing spinning as linked to gangsterism and recognise it as a legitimate sport.

Away from the track, Jivhuho works in corporate as a human resources officer. She also works in learning and development in the field and owns her own logistics company.

Just this year, she completed her honours in financial planning law. She says she will not stop studying until she earns her red belt.

The sport comes with serious risks. Her car has caught fire more than once and she has experienced both bumping other cars and being bumped herself.

But none of those dangerous moments has stopped her from pursuing her passion.

Her advice to young girls is simple but powerful. They must keep their heads up, follow their dreams, save money and buy their own spin car. Most importantly, they must practice and push the boundaries.