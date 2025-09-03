South Africa: Durban Waste Workers Protest Over Salary Cuts

Payrates have halved since new contracts started

Refuse workers in Durban have since March earned less than half of what they previously earned.

The workers, employed by several companies contracted by the municipality, say they were unexpectedly told in March that their basic monthly salaries would drop from R8,400 to R4,000.

Workers picketed on Monday, blocking the gates to the Durban Solid Waste depot and demanding their previous salaries be restored.

The municipality started a new contract with the companies in March, under which employees are paid R4,000 a month (R29 per hour) as set by the Bargaining Council for Contract Cleaning Services Industry.

But the previous contract had employees earning R8,400 a month (R51 per hour). There has been no change in the scope of the contract or the type of work between the two contracts.

"We will make sure that we stop every truck that wants to exit the depot," said Nosipho Memela, one of the employees leading the picket.

A representative from the municipality accepted a memorandum and promised a response within 48 hours.

Bheki Dlamini, manager at Uhlanga Trading Enterprises, one of the companies contracted by the company, confirmed that the pay rate has dropped since the new contract started in March. He said workers were properly informed about the cuts.

The pay rate will remain at R4,000 a month for the next three years. The workers are responsible for picking rubbish from streets in townships and loading it into refuse trucks.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the workers' pay is in line with the relevant bargaining council. She did not answer further questions on why the pay rate is lower than in the previous contract.

During the picket, a municipal vehicle drove into the group of protesting workers, injuring three, who were taken to the nearby clinic. The municipality did not respond to questions about the incident.