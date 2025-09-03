South Africa: NPA Welcomes Court Decision in Senzo Meyiwa Case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the dismissal of the S174 applications brought by accused number four, Mthokozisi Maphisa, in the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Such an application requests the court to find that there is no case to be answered by the accused.

In the judgement handed down in the Pretoria High Court, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found that there is prima facie evidence that Maphisa must answer to.

Maphisa, along with four other accused, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition related to the 2014 murder of Meyiwa.

"In his application through his legal representative, the accused said the state had no case against him, thus lacking evidence to link him to the offences [he is] charged with. The state, however, opposed their applications and submitted that there was sufficient evidence that could lead to the conviction of the accused.

"The state relied on the testimony of constable Zungu who was with the five accused on the day of the incident. The state also relied on other pieces of evidence, including ballistic evidence that was put before the court by other witnesses in the case," the NPA said in a statement.

The prosecutorial body insists that it will continue its pursuit for justice for the former Bafana Bafana captain's family.

"This court outcome is encouraging as the state overcomes a second hurdle presented in this case. The state will continue to put forward a formidable case to ensure that justice is served for the Meyiwa family," the statement concluded.

Following the dismissal of the application, the case was postponed to 22 September to allow the defence to prepare its case.