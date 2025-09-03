Nigeria: 'We Must Win Every Remaining Game', Mutiu Adepoju Speaks On Slim Super Eagles' World Cup Qualification Hopes

After six matches, the Super Eagles sit fourth in the group with seven points, trailing leaders South Africa on 13, while Rwanda and Benin follow closely with eight points each.

Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hang by a thread as the Super Eagles face a defining September double-header that could determine their fate.

With South Africa leading Group C and a disciplinary case still unresolved, Nigeria must win their next two matches and pray for results elsewhere to tilt in their favour.

Only the group winners are guaranteed automatic qualification, while four of the best runners-up across the nine groups will compete for a play-off spot.

On 6 September, Nigeria host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, before travelling to Bloemfontein to face group leaders South Africa three days later at the Toyota Stadium.

Both matches are must-win, but even maximum points may not be enough to secure qualification.

Mutiu Adepoju, fondly called "Headmaster" during his playing days, believes Nigeria's slow start has left them in an extremely vulnerable position.

Speaking in an interview on Global Sports Update, he explained why the road to North America now looks so difficult.

"South Africa are ahead; the advantage is theirs. We must win every remaining game," he said, stressing that even a victory in Bloemfontein might not be enough.

"We didn't take care of business at the start--dropped points at home--and now it's difficult. The ball isn't in our court. Even if we win out, we might still miss the World Cup."

Nigeria's campaign has been defined by inconsistency, including lacklustre home draws and a shock defeat to Benin Republic, leaving the team chasing qualification instead of controlling it. For a nation accustomed to regular World Cup appearances, the reality has been both unfamiliar and painful.

Adding further uncertainty is an unresolved disciplinary case that could reshape the group standings. In March, South Africa fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho despite the player carrying two yellow cards, which should have ruled him out.

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has since questioned FIFA's silence, insisting the rules are clear and such cases typically lead to a points deduction. If enforced, South Africa's total would drop from 13 to 10, significantly tightening the race.

South Africa's coach, Hugo Broos, has acknowledged the error, saying, "We did something we shouldn't," but the South African FA argues the result should stand because Lesotho did not lodge a formal protest. FIFA has yet to make a ruling, leaving Nigeria to prepare as though the standings will remain unchanged.

Expert analysis

Football pundits have been quick to dissect Nigeria's fragile situation. ESPN's Colin Udoh attributed the team's struggles to "a failure to secure wins early in the campaign," leaving no room for mistakes. BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji described the situation as "self-inflicted," citing Nigeria's missed opportunities and the damaging loss to Benin Republic.

In Uyo, where the Super Eagles are camped, local reporters describe a tense atmosphere, with players undergoing intense double training sessions. Coaches are emphasising that Rwanda must be beaten convincingly before shifting focus to the crucial clash against South Africa.

Without a FIFA ruling, the qualification math is brutal: Nigeria must beat both Rwanda and South Africa to reach 13 points, then hope other results swing their way. If South Africa's tally is reduced by three points, however, the group dynamics would shift, potentially reviving Nigeria's chances--provided the team delivers on the pitch.

For now, the Super Eagles' immediate priority is performance, not permutations. Anything short of back-to-back wins in September will all but end their campaign. It is this harsh reality that prompted Adepoju's stark warning.

The coming week will decide whether Nigeria's hopes are rekindled or extinguished. For the Super Eagles, there is no more margin for error. The miracle they seek can only begin with victory in Uyo and Bloemfontein.