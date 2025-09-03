Sudan Denies Chemical Weapons Allegations Two Months After US Applies Sanctions

3 September 2025
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

Sudan's army-backed government has published a report stating that it found no evidence of chemical contamination, two months after the United States imposed sanctions over chemical weapons allegations which it denies.

"Based on available evidence and data from field measurements, health surveillance systems and official medical reports... there is no evidence of chemical or radioactive contamination in Khartoum state," the health ministry said in a report released this week.

The ministry said the report was based on field tests and forensic reviews carried out since April, when the army regained control of the capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In June, Washington imposed sanctions on the army-backed government, accusing the army of using chemical weapons last year in its war against the RSF.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It did not provide details of where or when the alleged chemical weapons attacks took place.

"Political blackmail"

Sudan's army-backed government has repeatedly denied the US allegations, calling them "baseless" and "political blackmail".

The health ministry said there were no reports of mass deaths or symptoms indicative of chemical poisoning. It said forensic pathology teams found no fatalities typically associated with chemical weapons.

Sudan's brutal war needs 'more than battlefield wins' after US peace push

The conflict that erupted between the regular army and the RSF in April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and driven more than 14 million from their homes, according to UN figures.

The RSF too is under US sanctions. In January, the State Department determined that the group had "committed genocide" against some ethnic groups in the western region of Darfur and imposed sanctions on its leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo.

(With newswires)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.