Namibia: Oceana Raises Red Flag Over Pilchard Quota Awarded to Etosha Fishing-Linked Company

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Oceana Group has raised concerns after the Cabinet awarded a 10 000-tonne pilchard quota to a shareholder-linked company of Etosha Fishing Corporation.

Oceana owns 44.9% of Etosha Fishing Corporation and says its board will meet to consider the allocation of a pilchard governmental objective quota to fishing mogul Ivo de Gouveia.

"Oceana has noted the allocation of a pilchard quota to EcoFish Farms (Pty) Ltd, which is related to a director and minority shareholder of Etosha Fishing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Oceana has requested the Etosha board to meet to consider the matter," reads a statement from the South African company.

The Cabinet allocated the pilchard quota to EcoFish Farms last month.

The Namibian wants to know whether Oceana was aware that a shareholder in its company was allocated the quota, and whether the transaction was flagged with the group's auditors.

The publication also wants to know what steps Oceana has taken to mitigate exposure to corruption, conflicts of interest and political interference in its operations.

Other shareholders in Etosha Fishing Corporation include the Government Institutions Pension Fund (30.27%), Oshakati Fishing, Matarura Fishing, Marine Development, and Henties Bay individuals, with 4.99% shares each.

Private individuals hold 4.19% worth of shares and Etosha Fishing employees 0.68%.

De Gouveia, who owns EcoFish Farms, did not respond to questions sent to him yesterday.

The Namibian wanted to know why he as a shareholder did not negotiate the quota on behalf of Etosha Fishing, and whether EcoFish Farms is a pilchard rights holder.

The Cabinet awarded De Gouveia the pilchard quota, according to a statement issued by Etosha Fishing managing director Volker Paulsmeier last week.

"EcoFish Farms, which was allocated the quota by the Cabinet earlier this month, has entered into a supply agreement with Etosha Fishing Corporation to process the entire 10 000 tonnes at its Walvis Bay facility," Paulsmeier says in the statement.

He says this partnership ensures that the benefits of the allocation flow directly into the Namibian economy, stimulating local production, job security, and value addition.

The first consignment of 100 tonnes of fish landed last week.

"We commend the Cabinet for this forward-looking decision, and we thank the honourable minister [of agriculture, water, fisheries and land reform] Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi for her leadership in supporting the survival of this critical industry," Paulsmeier says.

He says the quota gives the company the opportunity to revive domestic production and restore jobs.

"For eight years, our cannery has endured immense hardship due to the pilchard moratorium, surviving only through the import of frozen fish to keep our doors open," he says.

Paulsmeier did not explain whether his company expressed direct interest to the government to harvest the quota.

The ministry has not publicly announced who the quota was awarded to.

Secretary to the Cabinet Emilia Mkusa has referred questions to minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus, who is the government's spokesperson.

Theofelus, however, directed questions to Zaamwani-Kamwi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Questions sent to the fisheries ministry three weeks ago have not been responded to.

Last month, Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations chairperson Matti Amukwa questioned the decision to approve the pilchard quota.

He asked the fisheries ministry to explain how quotas would be allocated, since all pilchard rights had expired.

Amukwa said the industry was not informed about the lifting of the moratorium on pilchard fishing.

The allocation of the quota was also objected to by the Wet Landed Small Pelagic Association.

The association asked that allocation be put on hold to initiate a transparent investigation, ensuring the quota is properly and lawfully allocated in line with the Cabinet's directive.

The quota was announced on 14 July.