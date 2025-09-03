Africa: Namibia Gears Up for Africa Aquatics Zone Iv Champs

2 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A team of 23 swimmers, aged between 11 and 23, will represent Namibia at the XXI Africa Aquatics Zone IV Championships in Manzini, Eswatini from 3 to 6 September.

Both teams will have the task to defend their championship winning titles from the 2024 Zone IV Championships.

According to a press release issued by the Namibia Aquatics Sports Federation, pool events will take place from 3 to 6 September, while the Open Water Championship will conclude the competition on 7 September.

"Namibia's young athletes will be competing among over 300 swimmers from 14 participating countries across more than 140 events, making this the second largest Zone IV Championships to date after the one hosted by Namibia last year," thew press release stated.

The team will be led by coach Adriaan Maritz, with team manager Tarryn MacNamara and assistant team manager Zimone Stoffberg providing essential support.

"The Namibia Aquatics Sports Federation extends its best wishes to all our athletes--may the waters be fast and your strokes strong. Go Team Namibia!," the press release concludes.

