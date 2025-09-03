Namibia: Nedbank for Good Series Dazzles the Coast

The Nedbank for Good Series recently concluded its coastal swing with three well-supported rounds at Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate, Rossmund Golf Course, and Walvis Bay Golf Club.

The coastal leg kicked off with round 10 on 16 August 2025, at the Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate, where a newcomer husband-and-wife combination took home top honours in their respective divisions.

In the men's competition, Elrico Janse van Rensburg won the men's division after scoring 41 points, followed by Henrich Simon, who scored 39 points in second place, and third place was taken by Flip Bredenhann with 37 points.

His wife, Nicolene Janse van Rensburg, took the honours in the women's division, followed by Esther Verburg to claim second place and while Wilma de Wet in third place.

Round 11 at the Rossmund Golf Course on 23 August attracted a field of 62 players, including 10 women.

In the men's competition, Joost Schneider scored 42 points for first place, ahead of Clive Lawrence, who scored 38 points in second place, followed by Quintin Jonck in third place with 36 points. In the women's competition Brenda Lens took top honours, followed by Gaby Adams in second and Justine Shikulo in third place.

The final round of the coastal swing, round 12, took place last Saturday at the Walvis Bay Golf Club. A massive field of 67 players participated, and last year's winner of the women's competition, Estelle Botha, successfully defended her title.

In the men's round, Wishes Nyoni emerged victorious after scoring 44 points counted in (C/I), with Eugene Slippers also scoring 44 points counted out (C/O) in second place. Third place was taken by Heinrich Simon, who scored 41 points. In this round, all the top five players scored 40 points or more.

In the women's competition, Bothma took first place, followed by Wilma de Wet in second.

The success of the coastal leg has been lauded by organisers and sponsors alike, with particular emphasis on the fantastic support from the golfing community.

Nedbank for Good Series event organiser, Dan Zwiebel said:

'The coastal leg of the Nedbank for Good Series was a resounding success, and we are incredibly grateful for the massive support we received from the coastal players. The turnout at all three venues was fantastic and a testament to the growth of golf in Namibia. We have seen a significant improvement in the competitiveness of the players throughout the series, which is a positive sign for the sport.'

He also paid tribute to the sponsors for their invaluable support, saying their commitment allows for the continuation of the series.

Nedbank Namibia's Chief Commercial Officer, JG van Graan, gave plaudits to the series' success and its charitable impact:

'As money experts who do good, the Nedbank for Good Series aligns perfectly with what we want to achieve in the communities in which we operate. The proceeds from this year's series are directly benefiting Agra ProVision, and we are confident that our contribution will make a significant impact on agricultural communities in need.'

He added that the previous editions of the series have shown the tangible, positive impact this initiative has had:

'The nine previous rounds have been highly successful, and we are particularly pleased to see the success of the three new additions to the series this year, which have expanded our reach and brought more players and communities together for a fantastic cause.'

The Nedbank for Good Series will now move to its final round at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club before the grand finale at Omeya Golf Club, where all the winners of 13 rounds will clash for the 2025 Nedbank for Good Series title.

The Nedbank for Good Series is a top charity golf event in Namibia, bringing together amateur golfers to raise funds for selected charitable organisations. The series has become a significant event on the Namibian golfing calendar, fostering community spirit, promoting the sport, and making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

The proceeds from this year's series directly benefit Agra ProVision, which aims to provide training, services, and support to the underserved agricultural communities.

The Nedbank for Good Series is made possible by the generous support of its partners, with Nedbank Namibia as the title sponsor, while Autohaus Windhoek, Vivo Energy, AfricaOnline, Agra, B2Gold, Gondwana Collection Namibia, JTC Namibia, King Price, Pupkewitz Megabuild, Town Lodge Windhoek, and WV-Manufacturing are co-sponsors, and Future Media is the media partner. - Nedbank Namibia.