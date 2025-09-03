Ethiopia: Addis Invests Bln to Build Knowledge-Based Generation - Mayor

-Over 4.2 bln Birr mobilized to enhance education quality

Mayor Adanech Abiebie has reaffirmed Addis Ababa's commitment to building a knowledge-driven generation, saying that the capital has registered notable progress in expanding access to quality education.

Opening the 32nd Citywide Education Conference yesterday, the Mayor stressed that education is at the center of Ethiopia's future growth. "We are taking concrete steps to produce a generation equipped with knowledge and skills," she underscored, citing ongoing investment in school infrastructure, technology-assisted learning, and conducive school environments.

The Mayor also pointed to flagship initiatives such as school renovation and construction, feeding programs for disadvantaged children, and the distribution of learning materials. She emphasized the city's focus on preschool education as a foundation for long-term academic success.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Adanech commended the Education for the Next Generation Movement for mobilizing communities, noting that public participation is vital for sustaining reforms. She called on stakeholders to use the conference to review last year's achievements and set forward-looking priorities for the upcoming academic year.

Addis Ababa Education Bureau Head Zelalem Mulatu (PhD) disclosed that over 4.2 billion Birr has been mobilized from the public treasury to support education. He reported that 840,000 students are currently benefiting from daily school meals, while more than 1.1 million received uniforms and learning materials. "Our schools are becoming safer and more conducive to learning," he added, attributing recent improvements in national exam performance to stronger coordination and community engagement.

The two-day conference, held under the theme: "We will make Ethiopia an exemplary country by raising a generation with knowledge and skills," brings together educators, policymakers, and school leaders. Participants are reviewing outcomes from the 2025 academic year, recognizing best practices, and setting reform priorities for 2025/26.

Officials noted that the lessons drawn from the Addis Ababa experience will have broader significance in Ethiopia's push to raise globally competitive human capital and accelerate the country's socio-economic transformation.