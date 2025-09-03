East Africa: Ethiopia Expands E-Learning to Curb Graduate Unemployment

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has embarked on a sweeping reform of its higher education system by rolling out a major e-learning initiative designed to ease graduate unemployment and bridge the skills gap.

The program, known as 'E-Learning for Strengthening Higher Education' (e-SHE), is being implemented across 50 public universities with plans for nationwide expansion.

The reform was at the centre of the 13th Annual Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Seminar hosted by St. Mary's University, where education experts underscored the program's three pillars: policy reform, talent development, and infrastructure.

With graduate unemployment estimated at 31 percent, the initiative aims to provide students and instructors with digital, entrepreneurial, and industry-relevant skills. Newly approved policies are guiding the digital transition, supported by investments in technological infrastructure. These include the provision of Learning Management Systems (LMS), Student Information Systems (SIS), and the establishment of nine digital content production studios.

So far, more than 500,000 students have access to the platforms, with over 300,000 already registered for at least one online course.

Despite this progress, experts cautioned that Ethiopia's limited internet infrastructure remains the most critical obstacle to the success of the digital transformation. The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education was also debated, with scholars recommending "minimal use of AI" to avoid plagiarism and over-reliance on automated tools.

The University of South Africa (UNISA) and the Ethiopia Regional Learning Centre (RLC) Director Tsige GebreMeskel (PhD) stressed that while the number of universities in Ethiopia has increased, education quality remains a concern. She urged the adoption of robust systems to detect AI-generated work to safeguard academic integrity.

The Ministry of Education's Academic Affairs Executive Eba Mijena (PhD) confirmed that the ministry is working with universities to expand online education and is introducing software to detect plagiarism and AI-generated content. He emphasized that open and distance learning is indispensable for reaching Ethiopia's growing population and ensuring inclusive access to higher education.