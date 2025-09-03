Africa's Second Climate Week 2025 Opens Here

The Second Climate Week of 2025 opened yesterday at the Addis International Convention Center (AICC), bringing together government representatives, policymakers, and climate stakeholders from across Africa and beyond.

The event will run until September 6 under the theme : "Dialogues for Ambition and Implementation."

Hosted by Ethiopia in collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the gathering is serving as a prelude to the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2). The summit, scheduled for later this year, will deliberate on "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development.

"Organizers noted that the Climate Week provides a platform for dialogue, capacity building, and the showcasing of locally led climate solutions that can advance implementation of the Paris Agreement. The program includes high-level consultations, side events, exhibitions, and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing cooperation on climate action.

Participants include senior government officials from African nations, international and regional organizations, civil society groups, experts, and other stakeholders. The week is part of the UN's bi-annual Climate Week series, designed to transform climate commitments into tangible actions while building momentum ahead of global climate negotiations.

The first Climate Week of 2025 was held in Panama in May, and Ethiopia's hosting of the second round underscores Africa's increasing role in shaping the global climate agenda.