Ethiopia: AAU Unlocking Irrigation Potential to Enhance Nat'l Growth

Addis Ababa University (AAU) has handed over a draft study on irrigation land use to the Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands as part of ongoing efforts to unlock the nation's vast irrigation potential.

The study, developed over the past two years, aims to ensure that irrigation projects across Ethiopia meet financial, technical, and environmental standards, while also providing consistent guidelines for project implementation.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald , AAU College of Technology and Built Environment Civil Engineering lecturer Belete Berhanu (PhD) said the research seeks to address chronic challenges in irrigation development, including delays, lack of data, and inconsistent project management. "Ethiopia has 42 million hectares of arable land suitable for irrigation, yet only 2 million hectares have been developed so far. There is huge potential, but it has not been properly utilized," he emphasized.

Belete, who also serves as Project Coordinator for the national irrigation standard and draft implementation regulation, noted that the study produced 27 technical standards, covering irrigation devices, services, and procurement, that have already been endorsed by the Ethiopian Standards Agency. "Our work is focused on improving structural stability, water collection techniques, and technology adoption to enhance irrigation performance nationwide," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the study divided Ethiopia's arable land into six categories, with contributions from 30 AAU scholars. Beyond setting standards, the project also prioritizes capacity building through training programs for regional experts and raising awareness on irrigation practices.

He added that AAU will continue its research for the next five years, expanding parameters to strengthen the quality and efficiency of irrigation projects under construction or in the pipeline. "By fostering consensus and collaboration, we can bring meaningful change to this sector and unlock the full potential of our land," Belete stressed.