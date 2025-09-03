Ethiopia: ETA Advances Education Reform With Global Standards

2 September 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret BEHAILU

The Education and Training Authority (ETA) has embarked on a comprehensive reform to elevate the quality of Ethiopia's education system by adopting successful models from internationally competitive countries.

ETA Deputy Director Wubshet Tadele told The Ethiopian Herald that the initiative is aimed at ensuring quality education through benchmarking global best practices and adapting them to Ethiopia's context.

He noted that Ethiopia has long faced challenges in maintaining quality across its education sector, making the current reform vital for the country's holistic development.

"For instance, the national demand for highly qualified professionals and the number of PhD holders do not match, which creates a gap in higher education. Producing sufficient, proficient lecturers is therefore pivotal to nurture competent citizens across various disciplines," he said.

Wubshet underscored that success in the academic sector is an urgent priority, as education is directly linked to Ethiopia's overall development. Both government and private higher education institutions, he added, must play their part in creating conducive environment for quality learning and producing skilled human resources.

In this regard, ETA has intensified inspections, supervision, modernized audits, and technical support to raise standards across both public and private higher education institutions.

Recently, the authority released a performance report on the re-enrollment of private higher education institutions in the capital. The report outlined measures to strengthen a sustainable education system, modernize data management, improve learning environments, ensure institutional credibility, and boost public trust in the sector.

Tagged:
