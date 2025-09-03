Liberia: LDEA Officer-in-Charge Orders Mandatory Drug Tests for Staff

Liberia's interim Drug Enforcement Agency chief, Deputy Police Commissioner Fitzgerald T.M. Biago, has ordered a mandatory nationwide drug test for all LDEA officers, vowing that those who lead the war on narcotics "must themselves be beyond reproach."

Biago, who took over leadership of the troubled agency last week, personally took the test on camera with his deputies in a public display of accountability. Among those tested were Patrick Kormazu, a former head of the Liberia National Police's Margibi detachment and now LDEA deputy director for operations, and Ernest T. Tarpeh, an assistant director at the National Security Agency now serving as acting deputy director for administration. All tested negative. "The results strengthen our resolve," Biago said. "This test will set the tone of accountability, integrity and discipline within our ranks."

The LDEA has long faced criticism for corruption, extortion, and complicity in the very crimes it is supposed to combat. Analysts say Biago's drug testing initiative could serve as a turning point for an agency struggling to regain credibility. The measure follows his earlier order requiring staff, especially department heads, to sign confidentiality agreementsto prevent leaks of sensitive information.

Escalating the Fight

In his first public statement, Biago pledged sweeping reforms and a relentless crackdown on traffickers, calling narcotics abuse Liberia's "gravest national threat." He said the agency will intensify operations "without fear or favor" and soon launch an Anti-Drugs Hotline for citizens to report trafficking activity and provide intelligence.

He appealed for public cooperation, particularly from the media, which he described as an indispensable partner in educating communities about the dangers of drug abuse.

Warning to Traffickers

"To all drug traffickers, distributors, and those who profit from the destruction of lives, consider this your final warning: the LDEA will come after you with the full weight of the law," he said. "There will be no hiding place. We will pursue you relentlessly, prosecute you vigorously, and ensure that justice is served."

He pledged closer coordination with the Liberia National Police and the broader Joint Security apparatus, including the Liberia Immigration Service, to dismantle trafficking networks. Security experts say such collaboration is essential, as Liberia has increasingly become both a consumer market and a transit hub for international drug cartels.

Biago urged citizens to see the fight against drugs as a national duty. "With God above and the support of every Liberian, we shall prevail," he said.