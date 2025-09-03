Namibia: Memorial for Mariental Crash Victims to Be Held On Wednesday As Colleagues Undergo Counselling

A memorial service will be held at the Mariental sport field on Wednesday to honour the 16 people who died in an accident near Mariental on Saturday.

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Iipumbu in a statement released on Monday says the memorial service will start at 11h00.

The ministry also says it has dispatched wellness officers and investigators to Mariental to provide psycho-social support to survivors, families and colleagues affected by the tragedy.

The accident claimed the lives of 16 individuals, including 14 uniformed officers, in the early hours of Saturday morning and involved a Namibian Correctional Service van and a Namibian Police Force vehicle.

The officers were en route to the Hardap Correctional Facility while the police van was transporting civilians to the Mariental State Hospital.

Iipumbu describes the incident as a "deep wound not only to the ministry, but to the nation" as well.

The deceased officers are David Musambani, Naemi Shipena, Silvanus Hofeni, Simon Sinyemba, Alina Simeon, Petrus Mbuale, Adreheid Taapopi, Noa Hameho, Tomas Shikongo, Johannes Mbeeli, Jason Amadhila, Katjitombua Muheue, Mercia Louw and Gerson Hepute. The two civilians are Diana Jagger and Roseltha Higoam.

Post-mortem examinations are underway and are expected to be completed by 2 September.

Iipumbu urges the public to refrain from sharing graphic images of the accident on social media, stating that such actions "cause additional pain to the grieving families and dishonour the memory of the deceased".

"As we prepare to gather at Mariental to honour our fallen heroes, let us stand united in compassion, solidarity and prayer," she says.