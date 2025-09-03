Namibia: Jacobs & De Vries Win Champion of Champions Trophies

Johan Jacobs and Elzaan de Vries were crowned Namibia's top bowlers when they won the men and women's titles at the Champion of Champions bowls tournament in Tsumeb over the weekend.

The Champion of Champions tournament saw the singles champions of six bowling clubs battling it out for honours at the Tsumeb Bowling Club on Saturday and Sunday.

The men's competition went down to the wire with three bowlers - Johan Jacobs of Trustco United Bowling Club; Waylon Wentzel of Eros Bowling Club and Axel Krahenbuhl of Swakopmund Bowling Club - all finishing on four points, but Jacobs took the honours with the best shot aggregate of +41.

Jacobs won four of his five matches, beating Wentzel 21-6, Krahenbuhl 21-8, Christo Steenkamp of Tsumeb Bowling Club 21-16, and Gerd Koekemoer of Windhoek Bowling Club 21-8; while his only defeat was against Gordon Damster of Namib Park Bowling Club, who beat him 21-16.

Wentzel came second on four points and a shot aggregate of +22, while Krahenbuhl came third on four points and a shot aggregate of +8.

They were followed by Damster on three points, Koekemoer on one, and Steenkamp on zero points.

De Vries of Tsumeb Bowling Club won the women's title, beating Amanda Steenkamp of Eros Bowling Club on points aggregate after they both finished on four points.

De Vries won four of her five matches, beating Steenkamp 21-0; Huipie van Wyk of Trustco United Bowling Club 21-15, Truda Meaden of Windhoek Bowling Club 21-8; and Diana Viljoen of Swakopmund Bowling Club 21-18, while her only defeat was against Abby Grundeling of Eros Bowling Club, who beat her 21-17.

Steenkamp rebounded from her defeat to De Vries to win her other four matches to tie De Vries on four points, but De Vries won the title with a better shot aggregate of +39 compared to Steenkamp's aggregate of +13.

They were followed by Van Wyk on three points, Grundeling on two, and Viljoen and Meaden on one point each.

The Namibia Bowling Association, meanwhile, announced that the Windhoek Bowling League will start this coming Saturday, 6 September.

"All Windhoek-based clubs will be participating and extremely competitivve bowling can be expected over the next two weekends," the release stated. The Windhoek League is a series of three competitions - trips, pairs and fours - contested by the three Windhoek-based clubs namely Windhoek Bowling Club, Eros Bowling Club and Trustco United Bowling Club.

Last year saw Eros Bowling Club was the overall winner, winning gold in the trips, pairs and fours events.