Namibians Abroad Shine Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

In a week that Peter Shalulile made history in South Africa by breaking Siyabonga Nomvethe's all-time PSL goalscoring record, Namibia's other foreign-based professionals also delivered standout performances.

This is as they're gearing up for the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Malawi and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Brave Warriors coach Collin Benjamin has emphasised that the national team will rely heavily on the form and match fitness of its foreign-based players.

This weekend, several Namibians abroad showed they are ready for the challenge as they got enough minutes in their final club fixtures before international duty.

In South Africa, Deon Hotto and Bethuel Muzeu both opened their scoring accounts for the new season.

Hotto scored in the 42nd minute during Orlando Pirates' 3-0 win over Chippa United. His goal came after Oswin Appollis intercepted a misplaced pass and delivered a precise ball into the box, where unmarked Hotto calmly finished.

The result marked Pirates' third straight victory after losing their opening two matches, moving them into fifth place with nine points from five games.

Elsewhere, Joslin Kamatuka, with two goal contributions so far, came off the bench in the second half as newly promoted Durban City suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United but remain sixth on the log.

Riaan Hanamub missed Amazulu's 1-1 draw against Magesi due to suspension after his red card in the previous match. The Usuthu boys sit seventh. Goalkeeper Edward Maova was an unused substitute in Golden Arrows' narrow 1-0 defeat to an in-form Kaizer Chiefs side.

In the Motsepe Foundation Championship, also known as the Nationwide First Division (NFD), Muzeu found the net for Black Leopards in their 2-2 draw against the University of Pretoria (AmaTuks). The goal was his first of the season and earned them their first point, though they remain bottom of the standings after two games.

Meanwhile, Ngero Katua and Ndisiro Kamaijanda featured for another NFD side, Highbury FC, in both opening fixtures.

Katua, a recent signing from African Stars, has adapted quickly, but back-to-back draws have left their team sitting 12th on the table.

Across the border in Zimbabwe, Moses Shidolo played 70 minutes in front of a fully sold-out 22 000-seater stadium in Harare Derby as Scottland FC lost 3-2 to Dynamos.

Despite the setback, Scottland remain second, just two points behind fellow Namibian Issaskar Gurirab's Simba Bhora, who lead the Castle Lager Premier League with 54 points.

In England, Namibian right-back Ryan Nyambe featured late in Derby County's 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town in the Championship. He came on in stoppage time with seven minutes to play, but Derby conceded a penalty in the 114th minute to drop crucial points.

In Botswana, Sisqo Haraseb continued his fine form for Mochudi Centre Chiefs. The new signing has played every match so far, anchoring the defence and helping his side concede just once in three games. Chiefs drew 0-0 with Nico United and are fifth on the log.

Dynamo Fredericks' Jwaneng Galaxy look unstoppable with three wins from three, including their recent 3-0 victory over Orapa United, placing them top with nine points and no goals conceded. Marcel Papama's Township Rollers also boast a perfect record, sitting second on goal difference.

Ivan Kamberipa featured in Gaborone United's 6-1 demolition of Santa Green, extending their unbeaten run and climbing to fifth with seven points.

Elsewhere, Bester Useb played the full match for Tafic FC in a 1-0 defeat to third-placed Sau Flamingoes, who have fellow Namibian Marius Kotze on their books, though he did not feature.

In Georgia, midfielder Tjipe Karuuombe (23) played a full match for Gonio FC against his former club, Dynamo Tbilisi. The encounter ended 2-2, leaving both teams stuck in the relegation zone, with Gonio ninth and Dynamo 10th.

In Malaysia, veteran playmaker Petrus Shitembi, affectionately nicknamed 'Dancing Shoes', featured for Kuching City in a 2-2 draw with Negeri Sembilan. His side sits seventh in the Malaysian Super League with four points from three games.

Meanwhile, in Kosovo, attacking midfielder Romeo Kasume and winger Uetuuru Kambato both played in Liria Prizren's 1-1 draw with Vjosa FC.

Liria currently sit seventh with seven points from four matches as they push for promotion after narrowly missing out last season.

With the World Cup qualifiers in a few days, the form of Namibia's foreign-based players is an encouraging sign.

The Brave Warriors will hope their stars carry this momentum into the crucial clashes against Malawi (on 5 September) and São Tomé and Príncipe (on 9 September).