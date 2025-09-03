Ghana: 16 Clubs Register for 4th Deaf Football Gala

Sixteen deaf clubs across the country have registered to participate in the fourth edition of the deaf football gala organised by the Ghana Deaf Football Federation (GDFF).

It promises to be an exciting and exhilarating display of skill and talent from top clubs, representing regions including Ashanti, North, Western, Central, Volta and Greater Accra.

This year's edition has been slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on September 12-13.

The teams that have registered are Accra Ambassadors Deaf Football Club, Heart of Wolves Deaf Football Club from Madina, Ablekuma Deaf Football Club, Ashaiman Deaf Football Club which was established in 2004 and Red Star Deaf Football Club from Asamankese in the Eastern region and was established in 2009.

Others are Kasoa Deaf Football Club, Oguaa Deaf Football Club from Cape Coast in the Eastern region, Shining Deaf FC from Tarkwa in the Western region, Winneba Deer Deaf FC and Suhum United Deaf Football Club.

The rest are Warrior Deaf Football Club, Techiman Deaf FC, Deaf Sunyani FC, New Juaben Deaf FC from Koforidua in the Eastern region, Professional Deaf Football Club and Tema Deaf Football Club.

Mr Patrick Johnson, the Secretary General of the GDFF told The Times Sports yesterday that the winner and two runner-ups would take home grand cash prizes along with trophies and medals with the fourth and fifth-place teams also receiving cash prizes in addition to a certificates of participation.

The tournament, he explained, would provide the platform for the selection and preparation of the national team for the upcoming African Cup Championship 2026 in Cameroon which would serve as a qualifier for the World Cup in 2027.

Mr Johnson expressed gratitude to the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, for the NSA's support to ensure a successful tournament.

Madina based Heart of Wolves are the defending champions. Western Warriors Deaf FC and Tema Deaf Football FC were the first and second runner-ups.