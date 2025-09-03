East Africa: Sudan Embarks On a 'Foundational' Phase Amid Floods and Humanitarian Crises

Since early August, several Sudanese states have been gripped by catastrophic floods that have claimed dozens of lives, destroyed thousands of homes, and deepened the misery of families forced to confront a bitter choice: flee once again or risk death beneath the rubble.

According to a report published by Altaghyeer Newspaper on August 31, the floods completely destroyed more than 800 homes and caused partial damage to around 4,000 others in the Nile, Gezira, Gadarif, and Central Darfur states. Dozens of villages were cut off from nearby cities due to road collapses, rendering humanitarian aid nearly impossible to deliver.

In Nile River towns such as Al-Damr, Shendi, and Atbara, fatalities of no fewer than ten people were recorded, alongside injuries of varying severity, with victims transported to hospitals lacking even basic facilities.

Agriculture, the main source of livelihood for millions of Sudanese, was among the hardest hit, particularly in Gezira and Gadarif, raising fears of disaster for the upcoming harvest season and threatening the country's food security.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Swift Official Response

Hours after its formation, the Sovereign Council of the "Ta'sis" government moved without delay. Shortly after taking the oath of office, the council convened its first meeting in Nyala, chaired by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), to devise urgent solutions to the humanitarian crisis.

UN reports had already warned that millions of Sudanese were in immediate need of assistance, prompting the new government to prioritize relief efforts. Deputy Chair of the Sovereign Council, Abdelaziz Adam Al-Hilu, stated that the initial meeting "laid out a roadmap for presidential action and strategic plans to address humanitarian, political, and economic challenges."

He further emphasized that the meeting defined the council's operational roadmap and strategic plans for the forthcoming phase of the "Ta'sis" government.

Residents of Nyala staged a large public reception that day, attended by thousands, to welcome Hemedti and Al-Hilu, leader of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement, in recognition of the new government. During his tour among the crowds, hundreds expressed confidence that this administration would open a new chapter for Sudan, ending years of marginalization, exclusion, and military rule.

Promises of Comprehensive Peace and Nation-Building

Following his assumption of office, Hemedti affirmed that the New Sudan Coalition's "Ta'sis" government would work to end the war, achieve peace, and preserve national unity through a decentralized system guaranteeing equal rights for all citizens.

He pledged to secure safe corridors for relief convoys and to cooperate with the international community to alleviate suffering. He promised to cooperate with the international community to protect humanitarian and relief convoys, and to ensure safe corridors for delivering aid to those in need.

He further declared that the coalition "Ta'sis" will be committed to all international treaties, respect for good-neighborly relations, and the establishment of balanced diplomatic ties.

Culmination of Decades of Struggle

Abdelaziz Al-Hilu highlighted that the new government aims to dismantle the old state and rebuild it on principles of justice and equal citizenship, free from Islamist political systems that "exploited religion to cling to power."

Sudanese activists regard the emergence of the "Ta'sis" government in Nyala as the culmination of decades of struggle against political and economic marginalization. Activist Mohamed Al-Rabea noted that Sudan has never had a permanent constitution or a just social contract since independence, but was instead dominated by an "ethnic minority monopolizing power and wealth".

He emphasized that the new government's commitment to secularism and decentralization represents guarantees of equality and historical justice, alongside a project to dismantle the legacy army and establish national forces representing all communities.

Former Justice Minister Nasr Al-Din Abdulbari described the government as "the most significant historic transformation since the establishment of the Popular Movement in 1983," dismissing claims of any separatist agenda and presenting it as the voice of the Sudanese majority long denied a role in governance.

Towards a New Sudan

The "Ta'sis" government affirms its commitment to ending the conflict that has lasted over two years, building a decentralized democratic state that recognizes diversity, ensures judicial independence, empowers women, and consolidates a national identity reflecting Sudan's plural society.

As villages remain submerged in floods, Sudanese citizens cling to a new thread of hope that this government will mark the genuine beginning of the end of war and the dawn of an era that establishes a homeland inclusive of all its people.

Abdelaziz Al-Hilu, leader of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement - North and Deputy Chair of the "Ta'sis" Coalition, previously declared that the government aims to dismantle the old Sudanese state and reconstruct it on political and constitutional foundations ensuring comprehensive peace, justice, and an end to the two-year-long conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Aid and Assistance Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized that the recently ratified charter and constitution represent a "foundational gateway to building a modern state based on equal citizenship and social justice," targeting Islamist political structures that exploited religion to gain power.

He stressed that "The coalition is committed to unifying Sudanese society, dismantling the old structures that entrenched marginalization and division, building a new national army, rebuilding the country, and ensuring equal rights for all citizens without discrimination".

The "Ta'sis" government is working to provide solutions to Sudan's historical governance challenges and crises, which previous frameworks failed to address due to military takeover, while building a secular, democratic, and decentralized state that recognizes diversity.

It also promotes equal citizenship, a Sudanese identity rooted in pluralism, and governance of the capital as a reflection of the country's diversity, alongside establishing decentralized administration that acknowledges the inherent rights of all regions to manage their political, economic, and social affairs.

"Ta'sis" further aims to strengthen the participation of all citizens in the political process, ensure the independence of judicial institutions and national commissions, and empower women to guarantee their effective involvement in all state institutions.