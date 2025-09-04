Uganda: Kamunyu Urges Church to Lead Uganda Back to Truth and Justice

In a stirring address that left his audience silent and introspective, Dr Deus Muhwezi Kamunyu delivered a powerful critique of Uganda's institutional trust crisis, urging religious leaders--especially from the Catholic Church--to rise above the country's political inertia and guide the nation toward truth and justice.

His words rang out as a clarion call for moral leadership, grassroots engagement, and a revival of the founding vision of Uganda as a land of protection and prosperity for all.

Speaking to a captivated audience, Kamunyu did not mince words.

"You would call religious leaders because they seem to have more control of people than the politicians. They seem to have more power, especially the Catholic Church," he said.

His remarks reflected a growing sentiment that Uganda's traditional institutions may wield greater influence over the public conscience than the political machinery itself.

In a bold moment, he challenged the room directly:

"Is there anyone who trusts the Electoral Commission of Uganda, the judiciary, the Ministry of Health, and the education system?"

Not a single hand rose. Silence covered the room, amplifying the depth of mistrust.

Calling upon "the spirit of truth to take over," Muhwezi emphasized that Uganda's crisis is not merely political but deeply spiritual and moral. He was especially critical of the elite class.

"The most ignorant people are elites because they can talk but they can't put their words into actions. They can't connect with others who are in low areas--for example in downtown and ghettos," he said.

He urged the educated and privileged to break barriers that isolate them from ordinary Ugandans, stressing the need for solidarity across social divides.

Turning to politicians, he condemned leaders who demand respect despite governing poorly and without transparency.

"You can't cheat me and expect me to respect you--it's impossible. Violence will always be there," Muhwezi warned.

His most poignant remarks came as a reminder of Uganda's founding ideals.

"Uganda was not for eating. It was for protection and wealth of the people. It's not for eating, and that's where we have lost it," he declared.

For Muhwezi, the way forward is clear: Ugandans must reclaim the nation's moral soul through truth, dialogue, and integrity.

Whether or not his challenge will be heeded, his words have undeniably stirred the waters and deepened the conversation on Uganda's political future.