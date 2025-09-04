Uganda: Lands Ministry Reinstates Mugaino After Museveni Directive

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has officially lifted the interdiction of Baker Mugaino, the Commissioner for Land Registration, in compliance with a directive from President Yoweri Museveni.

In a letter dated August 29, 2025, and signed by Permanent Secretary Doris W. Okalany, the ministry informed Mugaino that he had been reinstated on full monthly pay with immediate effect.

The correspondence referenced a presidential directive issued on May 24, 2025, and formally received by the ministry on August 26, 2025.

"This is to inform you that your interdiction has been lifted and you have been reinstated on full pay of monthly salary with immediate effect," the letter read in part.

Okalany, however, cautioned Mugaino to continue cooperating with investigative agencies and courts of law whenever required, and directed him to report to her office for fresh duty assignments.

The letter was also copied to the Inspector General of Government, the Minister of Public Service, and the Attorney General, while the Secretary to the Public Service Commission was requested to table the case before the Commission members for noting.

Mugaino had earlier been interdicted over allegations still pending resolution in court, a matter that drew President Museveni's intervention.

His reinstatement is expected to restore momentum at the Land Registration Department, a critical unit in streamlining land management and resolving ownership disputes across Uganda.

The decision has stirred discussions among stakeholders in the land sector, with many watching closely to see how his return may impact service delivery and ongoing land administration reforms.