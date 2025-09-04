Uganda: Bobi Demands Immediate Release of Opposition Activist Sam Mugumya

4 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

The political atmosphere in Uganda has been shaken by the abduction of opposition activist Sam Mugumya, who was reportedly seized in broad daylight eight days ago in Mbarara by individuals alleged to be linked to state security.

His whereabouts remain unknown, sparking nationwide concern and renewed calls for accountability.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, the National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi condemned the abduction and demanded Mugumya's immediate and unconditional release, framing the incident as part of a wider pattern of intimidation against opposition voices.

"Comrade Sam Mugumya's disappearance is a painful reminder of the risks many Ugandans continue to face in their pursuit of freedom and democracy," Bobi Wine said, urging citizens of goodwill to stand in solidarity.

Mugumya, a veteran opposition figure, has long been known for his vocal stance against authoritarianism in Uganda.

He previously endured detention and political persecution, including a five-year imprisonment in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2014 to 2019 on allegations of subversion.

His latest disappearance comes amid heightened political tensions, with opposition parties frequently accusing the government of sanctioning abductions and arbitrary arrests of their members.

Ugandan authorities have not issued any official statement on Mugumya's case or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Civil society groups, human rights organizations, and opposition politicians have joined the calls for his release, urging the state to respect the rule of law and fundamental freedoms.

Observers say Mugumya's disappearance could become a litmus test for Uganda's commitment to human rights and political tolerance as the country edges closer to the 2026 general elections.

