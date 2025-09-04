South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Causes Chaos in Cultural Sector, Reneging On Promises of Support

There has been nothing but radio silence from the minister following overtures to the iconic Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre.

There has been nothing but radio silence from the minister following overtures to the iconic Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre.

The minister of sports, arts and culture has left two cultural institutions in the Cape - the Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre - hanging, jeopardising incomes and opportunities for artists.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Worse still, it appears that McKenzie's office and his department simply ghost any approaches for engagement or explanation while artists are left in financial limbo.

Earlier this year, on stage with journalist Mia Spies at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) - established in Outshoorn 30 years ago - McKenzie unequivocally promised to support the country's festivals.

Ever The Joker, he enjoyed the applause and cheering that came with the undertaking.

The Sound of Silence

In August 2024, McKenzie engaged Baxter Theatre management and CEO and artistic director Lara Foot with the aim of supporting the theatre's sustainability and future growth.

The Baxter receives less than a quarter of its overall funding from an operational grant from the University of Cape Town. It is up to the theatre itself to raise income over and above this to keep the lights on and provide a platform for the arts.

The...