South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Causes Chaos in Cultural Sector, Reneging On Promises of Support

3 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

There has been nothing but radio silence from the minister following overtures to the iconic Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre.

There has been nothing but radio silence from the minister following overtures to the iconic Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre.

The minister of sports, arts and culture has left two cultural institutions in the Cape - the Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre - hanging, jeopardising incomes and opportunities for artists.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Worse still, it appears that McKenzie's office and his department simply ghost any approaches for engagement or explanation while artists are left in financial limbo.

Earlier this year, on stage with journalist Mia Spies at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) - established in Outshoorn 30 years ago - McKenzie unequivocally promised to support the country's festivals.

Ever The Joker, he enjoyed the applause and cheering that came with the undertaking.

The Sound of Silence

In August 2024, McKenzie engaged Baxter Theatre management and CEO and artistic director Lara Foot with the aim of supporting the theatre's sustainability and future growth.

The Baxter receives less than a quarter of its overall funding from an operational grant from the University of Cape Town. It is up to the theatre itself to raise income over and above this to keep the lights on and provide a platform for the arts.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.