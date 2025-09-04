Rwanda: RwandAir Boss Challenges Girls to Explore Careers in Aviation

Female students were encouraged to pursue careers in aviation and take on leadership positions in the sector to become pilots, engineers, cabin crew, or take behind-the-scenes jobs in finance and marketing.

The call was made by Yvonne Makolo, CEO of RwandAir, during the 99 Women in Aviation Programme, an event held in Kigali on Wednesday, September 3, ahead of the 9th Aviation Africa Summit on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Africa's first self-flying air taxi to be launched in Kigali

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Makolo urged young women to start developing leadership skills early, whether as class presidents, prefects, or head girls, to build confidence and decision-making ability.

She praised Rwanda's supportive environment for women in leadership, noting the government's deliberate efforts to promote women across all sectors.

ALSO READ: Rwanda launches aviation training centre

"We are lucky to have a president who is a chief feminist, pushing young women forward. It's important to take advantage of that," she said.

The event allowed 50 students from leading girls' schools, including FAWE Girls' School, Gashora Girls Academy, Mary Hill, and Riviera High School, to hear from female pilots from various countries who shared their experiences and offered mentorship.

They noted opportunities in the aviation industry and encouraged more female participation. Women make up about 4 per cent of pilots in Africa.

Captain Ivana Alvares-Marshall, a corporate pilot and Governor of the African Section 99s, a global organization founded by female pilots, spoke about how her interest in aviation began as a child during a family move from Africa to New Zealand.

"Back in the '80s, we were allowed into the cockpit (the pilot's control room). Seeing the controls and the sky outside, I realized I wanted to be a pilot," she said.

Although the cost of training was a concern for her parents, she started with tourism courses before eventually training to fly.

Rwanda's first woman to become a pilot, Captain Esther Mbabazi, said her turning point came when a friend told her about a female pilot who spoke at a UK conference.

"That is when I understood women could be pilots. After that, I was determined to become one," Mbabazi noted

Rwanda Air Force helicopter pilots Captain Ariane Mwiza and Captain Solange Kageruka shared their experiences in fying military aircraft.

Mwiza, who has more than ten years of flying experience, said she was inspired by Esther Mbabazi's story.

"When I heard about Esther, I thought, 'Why not be like her, but in the army?"' she said.

Kageruka noted how uncertain the path was at first when she thought she could be a pilot. She noted that she wasn't sure, but stayed focused and worked hard.

Captain Hellen Kamasanyu of Akagera Aviation said her interest in aviation began with childhood dreams of becoming an astronaut, engineer, or pilot. She just wanted to work in aviation. Eventually, she trained and joined Akagera Aviation.

The pilots also discussed the challenges of entering the aviation industry, particularly the financial barriers involved.

Alvares-Marshall explained that while full sponsorships are rare, there are mentorships and partial scholarships available, including through the African Section 99s, to help cover early training like the private pilot license.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Women Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You need to keep looking. RwandAir is one of the few airlines offering cadet programs, and more [airlines] are starting to follow suit."

Makolo noted RwandAir's journey, from operating a single leased aircraft to a fleet of about 14 planes serving more than 20 routes, with partnerships extending the network to over 100 destinations. A main focus, she said, is training local talent to reduce reliance on expatriate pilots.

She said the opening of the New Kigali International Airport under construction in Bugesera District, as well as RwandAir's expansion plans, will create even more opportunities for women.

She added that the future is bright and women are needed to be part of it.