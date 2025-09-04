Zimbabwe: Musician Chillmaster Banned From Driving

Prominent musician Kudakwashe Hombarume, better known as Chillmaster, has been banned from driving for nine months by Mbare Magistrate Tendayi Mukurunge, who convicted him three months ago.

The development comes after his case was remitted back to the lower court for the magistrate to reconsider punishment and to conduct a mandatory inquiry into whether Hombarume should be prohibited from driving under section 64(3) of the Road Traffic Act.

Judge President, Justice Mary Zimba-Dube, on automatic review, slammed the magistrate for trivialising the offence after he spared him jail and committed the musician to community service.

In his latest revised ruling, Mukurunge banned Chillmaster from driving for nine months with no other conditions.

The High Court had blasted the Mbare magistrate for imposing community service on a 24-year-old unlicensed musician ruling that the sentence "trivialised" the seriousness of culpable homicide arising from road traffic accidents.

Delivering judgment on review, Justice Dube said the trial court misdirected itself by treating the offence as one of "ordinary negligence" when in fact the accused's conduct showed gross negligence.

"The facts of this case reveal a serious breach of road safety regulations by an offender who, without restraint, takes it upon himself to drive a vehicle without a licence, speeds and causes an accident leading to loss of life of an innocent person," Justice Dube wrote. "Contrary to a finding of ordinary negligence, the facts disclose gross negligence."

Hombarume admitted driving a Honda Shuttle at up to 100 km/hr in a 60 km/h zone when he struck and killed 46-year-old Custon Charumbira in April this year.

He had no driver's licence.

The trial court sentenced him to 24 months' imprisonment, wholly suspended on condition that he performs community service and does not commit a similar offence.

Justice Dube said the magistrate erred by placing undue weight on the victim impact statement from Charumbira's widow, who had recommended a non-custodial sentence after the accused paid compensation, funeral expenses and pledged further support.

"A victim impact statement cannot trump the interests of justice," said the judge.

"Courts should not allow offenders to buy themselves out of a custodial sentence simply because they can pay compensation."

The judge stressed that with Zimbabwe facing "high rates of accidents on our roads," courts had a duty to send "a strong warning to offenders who drive without licences resulting in fatalities, that such conduct will attract censure of the courts."

The High Court withheld its confirmation of sentence, remitting the matter to the magistrate to reconsider punishment and to conduct a mandatory inquiry into whether Hombarume should be prohibited from driving under section 64(3) of the Road Traffic Act.

"The aggravating features of this case do not justify community service," Justice Dube concluded. "Community service imposed in circumstances such as these has the effect of trivialising the offence of culpable homicide arising from road traffic accidents."