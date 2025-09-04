Tanzania Lowers Fuel Price By 5.5%

3 September 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — FUEL prices in Tanzania have decreased starting today, September 3, 2025, with petrol dropping by 36/- and diesel by 23/- for supplies received at the ports of Dar es Salaam, Tanga, and Mtwara.

According to a statement issued by Dr James Andilile, the Director General of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), the price reductions are due to a decline in global market petrol prices dropped by 0.2 percent, diesel by 5.5percent, and kerosene by 3.5percent.

Additionally, for September 2025, the average cost of foreign exchange has decreased by 3.96 percent, which has also contributed to the overall drop in fuel prices.

EWURA has reminded both wholesale and retail fuel traders in the country to sell fuel at the officially approved prices, warning that any violators will face legal action.

