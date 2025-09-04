Ethiopia: Over 25 Killed in Armed Attack in Horo Guduru Wollega Zone - Residents, MP Accuse Fano Militants

Adama- Residents of Abe Dongoro district in Horo Guduru Wollega zone, Oromia region, told Addis Standard that more than 25 people were killed and 21 others remain missing in an armed attack by Fano militants on Friday, 29 August 2025. Geremu Huluka (PhD), the MP representing the district, said the assault was carried out by armed Fano elements "committing crimes against civilians."

Abera (name changed for security reasons), a resident of Abe Dongoro, said the attackers, described as "Amhara Fano militants," opened fire in the Homa Galessa area. "Twenty-six people were killed immediately, and the whereabouts of 21 others remain unknown," he told Addis Standard.

Another resident, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, confirmed the attack. "The Fano militants came early Friday and carried out killings against the local population," he said.

The resident said the attack was carried out with firearms and machetes. "The bodies of more than 20 victims have yet to be fully identified, and the fate of many remains unknown," the resident added.

Abera described the sequence of events to Addis Standard: "The armed men arrived suddenly, opened fire, and killed 15 people. When others tried to intervene, they were also killed, bringing the death toll to 26." Women and children were among the victims in an attack that he said began early Friday morning and continued until around 9 a.m.

The bodies were reportedly recovered on Saturday, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Dongoro, Shambu, and Nekemte for treatment. "No law enforcement was present while the attackers were shooting; the military only arrived later in the morning," Abera said.

The other resident added that those affected in the Homa Galessa attack were originally displaced from Hararge and that even when security forces arrived, they were unable to stop the attack.

Geremu Huluka (PhD), a member of Parliament representing Horo, Horo Buluk, and Shambu, and president of Oromia State University, told Addis Standard, "The perpetrators who carry out such attacks are armed Fano elements operating in the Oromia region, committing crimes against civilians."

The local Fano leadership, which recently reorganized under new leadership in west Oromia, said forces under its command were not involved in the attack. It added, however, that "they could be individuals wearing Fano uniforms and former militia members who previously collaborated with security forces and carried out attacks like this."

Abera said only four kebeles in Abe Dongoro remain peaceful, with neighboring districts, including Amuruu and Jardega Jarte, also experiencing displacement due to Fano attacks.

The local Fano leader insisted, "Some of these individuals have caused problems for both Oromo and Amhara communities while claiming to support Fano," adding that these armed elements sometimes operate alongside other government security forces.

Geremu noted that historically, Amhara communities lived peacefully in Horo Guduru since the Imperial times, but in recent years, armed Fano activity has caused severe insecurity.

The MP also said he has visited the area to understand the local population's challenges and urged the government to ensure security.

Addressing complaints that security forces do not respond promptly during incidents, Geremu said, "While some local personnel may fail to fulfill their responsibilities, the regional administration is investigating, and the government is acting to prevent civilian harm."

He warned that if security gaps persist, similar attacks could occur in the future and called for armed groups to engage in dialogue, the government to strengthen law enforcement, and the public to actively participate in local security mechanisms.

The Horo Guduru Wollega zone Communications Office confirmed to Addis Standard that the attack occurred but said detailed verification remains difficult. Attempts to obtain official confirmation from district authorities were unsuccessful.

Located in Western Oromia, the Horo Guduru Wollega zone has been plagued by violent attacks in recent years, driven by the ongoing armed conflict between government forces and militant groups, including the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Fano militia from the neighboring Amhara region. These clashes have led to civilian casualties, displacement, and widespread property damage.

The Abe Dongoro district has witnessed repeated attacks against civilians in recent months. On 9 April 2025, at least seven people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a public vehicle. The assault came just a week after another incident in the same area left more than 20 people dead and three others abducted.

Last year in August, at least 15 individuals were reportedly killed in an attack by an armed group in the district.