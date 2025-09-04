Tanzania: Samia Hassan Pledges to Upgrade the Tanzam Road to a Four-Lane Highway

3 September 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Songwe — THE presidential candidate for Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged to continue efforts to improve transport infrastructure by rehabilitating and expanding the TANZAM Highway that links Tanzania and Zambia.

Speaking today, September 3, 2025, in front of residents of Tunduma in Songwe Region, Dr. Samia stated that the government plans to expand the road into a four-lane highway from Igawa to Tunduma, a distance of over 70 kilometers, aiming to reduce the heavy congestion of cargo trucks passing through the Tunduma border.

She added that the CCM government will continue implementing major development projects aimed at strengthening the economy, improving social services, and connecting Tanzania with neighboring countries through modern infrastructure.

This promise is part of CCM's manifesto that Dr. Samia is presenting to voters ahead of the 2025 General Election, where she seeks a mandate to lead for another term.

