Zimbabwe: Court Remands Chinese Nationals Caught With Cocaine

Ten Chinese nationals appeared in Harare Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs after they were arrested at a party in Newlands, Harare, where they were found with cocaine.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai who remanded them in custody.

The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges that on September 1, 2025 authorities received a tip about drug abuse at all-night parties held at 60 Knights Bridge Road, Newlands, Harare.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Acting on the tip detectives went to the lodge in Newlands, Harare on September 2, 2025 at approximately 1:20 AM to conduct surveillance.

Upon entering the lodge detectives arrested four Chinese men found sniffing cocaine in one lounge.

These suspects implicated Huang Zhen leading the detectives to a second lounge where they observed ten people taking turns to sniff cocaine from a wooden tray.

The accused were using a golden playing card to cut cocaine before sniffing individually.

Detectives identified themselves to the accused by showing them their police identity cards and informed them the purpose of their visit.

They reportedly seized the white powder which the accused were sniffing from the wooden tray and placed it in a transparent plastic marked one.

Further allegations are that the detectives also seized the mentioned wooden tray and golden playing card.

They went on to conduct searches on the accused persons and seized two transparent plastic sachets of suspected cocaine from a small cream hand bag Huang Zhen was holding.

Accused persons were taken to CID drugs and narcotics, Harare where a field test was carried out in their presence and the seized drugs tested positive to cocaine, benzodiazepam and methamphetamine.

When the drugs were weighed in the presence of the accused, the cocaine from the wooden tray was approximately 5 grams, with a street value of US$210.

The sachets recovered from Huang Zhen's handbag weighed approximately 31 grams with a street value of US$850.