Somalia: Somali President Receives Credentials From New EU, Dutch Ambassadors

Mogadishu, Sept 3, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday received the letters of credence from the newly appointed ambassadors of the European Union and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Somalia, during an official ceremony held at the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Francesca Di Mauro, the new EU Ambassador, and Henk Jan Bakker, the new Dutch Ambassador, formally presented their credentials to President Mohamud, marking the beginning of their diplomatic missions in the Horn of Africa nation.

President Mohamud welcomed the ambassadors and congratulated them on their new roles, expressing confidence in their ability to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and their respective institutions.

"The people and government of Somalia extend a warm welcome to you," the president said, noting that Somalia remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with international allies in support of peace, development, and reconstruction efforts.

Both ambassadors expressed their gratitude for the reception and reaffirmed their dedication to deepening bilateral ties, emphasizing their commitment to supporting Somalia's path toward stability and growth.

Somalia continues to engage international partners as it navigates complex security, political, and humanitarian challenges, with the support of key allies such as the EU and the Netherlands seen as vital to long-term recovery.