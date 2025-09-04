Uganda: Museveni Urges Ugandan Diaspora to Register for Better Govt Planning

President Museveni has called on Ugandans living abroad to formally register with the government through their respective associations, saying the process will enable the state to plan better for them and deepen engagement between Uganda and its diaspora community.

The president made the appeal on Tuesday , at State Lodge, Nakasero while addressing a delegation of National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members from across the globe, many of whom had travelled to Kampala to participate in the recently concluded NRM Delegates Conference.

"What is crucial now is to know the Ugandans, name by name, country by country, so that we know how to plan for them. Do you agree with that?" President Museveni asked the gathering, attracting a resounding "yes" from representatives from more than 20 countries.

Museveni underscored the importance of accurate data on Ugandans living abroad, stressing that the initiative is not limited to NRM supporters.

He explained that the government intends to map out the diaspora comprehensively to create better support structures, strengthen ties, and unlock opportunities for investment and development.

"We need to know all the diaspora, whether they are NRM or not. Then the NRM people will have their own leadership elected by themselves, and even the other bigger diaspora, if they want, can have their own structures, whether they support NRM or not," the president said.

He emphasized that the registration drive would not only help determine the true number of Ugandans abroad, which has often been estimated at around four million, but also ensure that the government can engage with them more effectively.

"You may be saying we are talking of four million, but when they are not there. They may be less or more," he added, drawing applause from the delegates.

The registration process will be spearheaded by the NRM's Director of External Affairs, Maj. (Rtd). Awich Pollar, in collaboration with State House staff led by Ms. Barbra Barungi.

The president directed them to work with Ugandan community leaders in each country to facilitate a

transparent and inclusive registration process.

"You must work with the people on the ground, country by country, so that you can register Ugandans who want to be registered. The diaspora is not only NRM. There is a diaspora who are not NRM, but these are Ugandans," he emphasized.

President Museveni acknowledged that past efforts to organize Ugandans abroad have not been "very clear" but said the government was determined to set up more streamlined structures going forward.

"What is clear is that the organization has not been very clear. Let's start now," he said.

Among the countries represented at the meeting were the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Scotland, Australia, Egypt, Sudan, South Africa, China, Qatar, Turkey and Wales.

In a bid to enhance diaspora participation in Uganda's development, President Museveni announced that a special position will be created within the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) to represent Ugandans

abroad.

"Therefore, for the investments, I will appoint one of you once you recommend him or her as a deputy director of the Uganda Investment Authority. So that when you come, you go to him directly without going through other people," the president pledged.

Maj. (Rtd). Pollar elaborated on the constitutional framework that anchors NRM structures abroad. He explained that Article 25 of the NRM Constitution provides that where 20 or more Ugandans in a foreign

country wish to associate under the party, they may form an NRM branch. Such a branch holds the same status as an NRM district within Uganda.

"This means that NRM UK, for instance, is equivalent to NRM Mbarara, Hoima, or Soroti district," Maj. (Rtd). Pollar explained.

He further noted that branches could establish smaller units, such as cells in different cities.

"If you're in America, you can have cells in Boston and Washington; that is a provision in Article 25 of the NRM Constitution," he said.

According to Maj. (Rtd). Pollar, 20 active NRM diaspora branches were represented at the recent Delegates Conference, and they duly qualified to attend the National Executive Committee and national conference proceedings.

"Now that His Excellency has guided us, we can go back and concretize these guidelines drafted by Dr. Tanga Odoi, and we will conduct elections accordingly," he added.

Speaking on behalf of the diaspora delegates, Mr. Philip Kakuru thanked the president for meeting them at short notice and reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to Uganda's development.

"We would like to thank God for your tireless commitment and devotion to our country and the continent. We in the diaspora feel honored that when we mention your name, they salute all of us courtesy of your great work of Pan-Africanism that you have done on the continent," Mr. Kakuru

said.

He explained that the Ugandan diaspora are eager to become a recognized constituency, playing an active role in nation-building through investment, advocacy, and community development initiatives.