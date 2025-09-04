Congo-Kinshasa: Kinshasa - UN Police Adviser to Discuss Congolese Police Reform

press release

United Nations Police Adviser, Faisal Shahkar, conducted his second mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo from August 24-29, 2025. He came particularly to inquire about the progress of the reform of the Congolese National Police (PNC) that UNPOL supports through numerous projects and training programs. During his stay in Kinshasa, Faisal Shahkar had intensive working sessions with MONUSCO's police component and his Congolese police partners. The exchanges focused on strengthening operational cooperation and improving the effectiveness of Congolese police officers in the field.

« A More Professional Police Force »

Accompanied by General Alain Bamenou, interim head of MONUSCO's Police Component, and a UN delegation, the head of the UN Police Division made a working visit to the PNC's general headquarters. He was welcomed by Deputy Divisional Commissioner Jean-Bosco Galenga, Deputy Commissioner General of the Congolese police. Discussions focused on cooperation prospects and strengthening institutional capacities. The need to clarify the PNC's strategic vision regarding training, logistical and educational support was particularly addressed. "This visit marks an important step in our partnership. It demonstrates our common will to build a more professional police force, better equipped and closer to the citizens," stated Major General Jean-Bosco Galenga.

Mr. Faisal then went to the Police Reform Monitoring Committee (CSRP), where he met with the executive secretary, General Jonas Kanakange Kapela. The discussions allowed for an evaluation of progress made and identification of priorities to consolidate the reform process. "Support for PNC secretariat activities, assistance with strategic planning, regular evaluation of progress, and strengthening the visibility of actions are essential levers to guarantee the sustainability and impact of the reform," confided General Jonas Kanakange Kapela.

During his visit, Faisal Shahkar also met with Ms. Bintou Keita, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in the DRC, with whom he discussed coordination of efforts for peace and security in the country. The exchanges also focused on common priorities regarding stabilization, particularly police reform, civilian protection, and supporting national institutions in strengthening the rule of law.

An Essential Role for Peace

Bintou Keita praised the commitment of UNPOL and the PNC, recalling that cooperation between the United Nations and Congolese authorities constitutes an essential lever for establishing lasting security. She emphasized the importance of maintaining an inclusive and collaborative approach, involving both institutional actors and local communities.

Furthermore, Faisal Shahkar - who had already visited Congo last year - met with MONUSCO's police component personnel. The exchanges allowed for an evaluation of joint mission achievements and discussion of ways to improve coordination with Congolese partners. On this occasion, he recalled the importance of resilience and focus on common objectives despite encountered difficulties. "Police play an essential role in consolidating peace and security. Labels or accusations do not weaken our commitment: we must remain focused on our mission. Cooperation between MONUSCO, FARDC and the Congolese National Police is indispensable to guarantee population security," he declared.

During his mission, he also praised the professionalism and commitment of Bangladeshi and Egyptian contingents deployed for peacekeeping, emphasizing their crucial role alongside local communities. "The dedication of contingents in the field embodies the values of solidarity and service. Their presence strengthens confidence and security in the most vulnerable areas," he affirmed.

His mission concluded with a symbolic ceremony, punctuated by messages of encouragement for collective efforts toward lasting peace. It was also an opportunity to reaffirm the common commitment to a reformed, effective Congolese police force that is close to the citizens. "When you return to your units and resume your daily tasks, consider this framework not as an external guide, but as an internal compass. Let it shape how you lead, how you train, how you stand alongside our Congolese partners, and how you conduct yourselves among the people we serve," exhorted General Alain Bamenou.

Supporting Congolese authorities in police reform is one of the UN Police's areas of work. For years now, it has supported numerous initiatives (training, building construction, equipment provision) so that the Congolese police can work under the best conditions in service of the Congolese people.