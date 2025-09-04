Rwanda: Tributes to Ananias Bizima, 103-Year-Old RPF Cadre Who Passed On This Week

Ananias Bizima, who died on Monday, September 2, at the age of 103, has been eulogized as a patriot and exemplary among his peers for his mentorship to the young generation.

He is remembered as a committed cadre of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) since the early days of the movement in the late 1980s. Bizima and his family were forced into exile in Tanzania following the 1959 attacks targeting Tutsi. Before joining the RPF struggle, he had worked as a court clerk under the Belgian colonial administration.

Bruno Rangira, the Mayor of Kirehe District, where Bizima lived, expressed his sorrow over the loss of the influential senior citizen, widely known for his active participation in government programmes, even in his old age.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing," Rangira told The New Times on Wednesday. "He was a role model who consistently taught young people about national values and patriotism. He inspired his fellow elders to dedicate their time to mentoring and guiding the younger generation."

Bizima's patriotism is reflected in the way he raised his family. While in exile, he taught his children about the beauty of their country and ensured they spoke Kinyarwanda fluently, making it the language of communication at home.

His son Ephrem Gabiro told The New Times that Bizima was a loving father who lived harmoniously with neighbors and was deeply compassionate, whether or not he personally knew the person in need.

"He would meet people, talk to them, and then bring them home, asking us to give them food and shelter," Gabiro recalled. "This happened many times, and everyone at home remembers it well."

Renowned singer and a grandson to Bizima, Alpha Rwirangira, who is said to have been raised by him, mourned the old man in an Instagram post.

"Our hero is sleeping... Till we meet again on the other side, Babu," Rwirangira

Former radio and TV host Tijara Kabendera also expressed her condolences to Bizima's family. "Thank you for your presence... we will see each other again, Grandpa," she wrote on Instagram.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Bizima drew public attention when a picture of him with President Paul Kagame at a rally in Kirehe District circulated on social media.