Rwanda: Malaysian Actress Michelle Yeoh in Rwanda for a Private Visit

Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Yeoh Choo Kheng, famously known as Michelle Yeoh, is currently on a private visit to Rwanda, where she is exploring some of the country's top tourist destinations.

The globally celebrated actress is best known for her roles in acclaimed action films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and upcoming titles like Avatar 4 (expected in 2029), Wicked (released in 2024), and Wicked: Part Two - For Good (expected later this year), among many others.

News of Yeoh's visit to Rwanda began circulating after she posted footage on her social media platforms from Volcanoes National Park, where she went trekking to see the mountain gorillas.

"What an awesome morning with the magnificent Big Ben (the silverback leader) of this family in Rwanda. I took this video -- it was so cool as he turned and came right past me," she captioned a video featuring her close encounter with one of the gorillas on Tuesday.

These videos followed an earlier visit she made to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where she shared that paying tribute to the victims buried there was one of the first things she did upon arriving in Kigali.

Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress of Chinese descent, known for her dynamic performances in both Hong Kong action cinema and Hollywood blockbusters. She rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with her stunt-filled roles and later gained international recognition in films like Tomorrow Never Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

In 2023, Yeoh made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), becoming the first Asian woman to receive this prestigious honour.