Egypt: President El-Sisi Attends Celebration Marking 1500th Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's Birth

This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended a celebration, marking the noble birth of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh), which was held at Al Manara International Conference Center. The celebration was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Minister of Religious Endowments Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr. Nazir Ayad, as well as the speakers of the House of Representatives and the Senate and a number of ministers and senior state officials.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the celebration began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech by the Minister of Religious Endowments, Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, who concluded by presenting a commemorative gift to the President.

A documentary film titled "A Mercy to the Worlds" was then screened, followed by a speech delivered by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed El-Tayyeb.

The celebration also included the recitation of a poem titled "1500 Years in the Birth of Our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)". The audience listened to two songs titled "Muhammad, Messenger of Allah" and "Muhammad is Our Prophet".

President El-Sisi conferred the Order of Science and Arts of the First Class upon a number of distinguished scholars from Al-Azhar and the Ministry of Endowments.

The President also conferred the Order of Merit of the First Class upon Khaled Mohamed Shawky Abdel Aal, a petroleum transport driver who was martyred after being injured in a fuel supply truck fire at a gas station in the 10th of Ramadan area.

Khaled Shawky demonstrated the finest examples of heroism, sacrifice, and altruism, sacrificing his life for the safety of his colleagues and citizens at the scene of the accident.

