Zimbabwe: 14 Foreigners Arrested in Highlands Cocaine Bust

Police have arrested 14 foreign nationals in a drug raid at a Highlands lodge following a tip-off.

According to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, a separate operation at Beitbridge Border Post uncovered a dagga smuggling syndicate.

On September 2, 2025, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, swooped on a lodge along Knightsbridge Road, Highlands, acting on a tip-off.

"The suspects were caught red-handed sniffing cocaine from a wooden tray," said in a statement.

Police recovered two sachets of cocaine, one sachet of crystal meth, one sachet containing a mixture of cocaine and crystal meth.

Nyathi confirmed all 14 suspects were arrested for abuse and dealing in dangerous drugs.

In a separate incident a day earlier, on September 1, 2025, police at the Beitbridge Border Post arrested Last Chiyangwa (44), a bus conductor, after a suitcase stuffed with 24 cobs of dagga was discovered in the luggage compartment of a cross-border bus.

Further investigations led detectives to Harare, where they arrested Studymore Marimo (44) after he received the smuggled suitcase.

Police said the seized drugs and exhibits are being held pending court proceedings.