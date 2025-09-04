Namibia: Education Ministry Investigates Food Poisoning of 33 Pupils

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp on Wednesday revealed that they have launched an investigation into the suspected food poisoning of 33 pupils at Maria Mwengere Secondary School in the Kavango East region.

She said the incident occurred on Saturday after pupils were served macaroni and sausage.

"We are working with the Rundu District Intermediate Hospital and the regional management team from the health ministry to get to the bottom of the matter," she said.

She stated that they are now trying to establish if it is a storage issues, the facility condition or whether it was the food itself.

She said the ministry will take actions based on the outcome of the report.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry announced that 22 pupils were discharged while 11 remain hospitalised, receiving medical attention.