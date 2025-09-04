Rwanda: MPs Urge Youth to Have Self-Discipline, Avoid Peer Pressure

Members of Parliament have urged secondary school graduates to remain disciplined, ambitious, and patriotic as they prepare for life after school, cautioning them against peer pressure, alcohol, and discrimination.

The call came on Wednesday, September 3, during a special session with 50 campers from PLP Academy organised by organised by Peace and Love Proclaimers (PLP), who visited Parliament as part of their leadership training programme.

MP Ingrid Marie Parfaite Izere, who sits on the parliamentary Committee on Unity, Human Rights and the Fight against Genocide, reminded the youth of the importance of self-discipline, integrity and encouraged them to adopt values that strengthen both their personal lives and the nation.

"A lot is happening out there, and that's why you must set limits and avoid peer pressure," said the Izere. "It is easy to be influenced by trends or the wrong company, but true strength lies in choosing what is right, not what is popular. Don't just do the right thing because someone is watching, do it because it reflects your values and because it is what the country needs from you," she said.

"Stay away from alcohol to protect your health and ensure a clear mind for pursuing your ambitions. Most importantly, love work and be patriotic, because once you love your country, you will always strive to make choices that uplift it. Patriotism is not only about waving a flag, it's about daily actions that contribute to peace, progress, and unity."

MP Deogratais Nzamwita, who is on the Committee on Governance Affairs and Gender, emphasised personal ambition and the need to carry forward Rwanda's legacy of unity.

"You have to be disciplined and ambitious. Success does not come by chance; it requires focus, self-control, and the courage to set clear goals. Go for what you want, seize opportunities when they come, and never let fear hold you back," he said.

"At the same time, avoid discrimination in all its forms, because unity is the foundation of progress. Share these lessons with your peers, for the country needs a generation that uplifts one another. Learn from the older generation who stood firm against division and fought for unity. It is because of their sacrifice that we enjoy the peaceful and united Rwanda of today."

For the young campers, the session with MPs was more than a learning experience. They described it as a moment of inspiration to take responsibility for their future and contribute positively to their communities.

"This visit was more than a learning activity, it was a turning point for me," said 18-year-old Loxane Albinah Ineza. "Hearing directly from leaders reminded me that responsibility starts with us as individuals. If we remain disciplined and focused, we can help build the Rwanda we want to see. And it also motivated me to think about how I can contribute, rather than waiting for change to come from someone else."

Benjamin Mpano, 19, said they often heard about civic engagement in school, but the session made it feel real. He explained that seeing it in practice and having the chance to ask questions to officials gave him confidence that young people like him have the power to shape policies and influence the future.

The PLP Academy is a camp designed to equip fresh graduates with essential life skills such as project management, financial literacy, and public speaking. It seeks to prepare them for the labour market while shaping them into responsible citizens.